Fans Feel Concerned About Travis Kelce as New Podcast Episode Features His Bruised Hands After Dolphins Matchup Played in Sub Zero Temperatures

The Chiefs secured a comfortable win against the Dolphins in what proved to be a challenging matchup at the frigid Arrowhead Stadium. However, the star TE, Travis Kelce, didn’t emerge unscathed from the game, as fans quickly noticed the bruised state of his hands in the recent episode of the New Heights podcast.

The clash between the Chiefs and the Dolphins marked the 4th coldest game in NFL history, with a bone-chilling minus 27-degree wind chill. Players struggled to maintain feelings in their extremities, relying on bench warmers and heaters to combat the harsh conditions. Kelce, despite managing 7 receptions for 71 yards, faced particular difficulty and dropped a couple of catches. His latest appearance on the “New Heights” podcast only revealed the extent of Kelce’s pain, showcasing hands full of cuts and bruises.

Upon witnessing the condition of Kelce’s hands, fans expressed genuine concern, interpreting the visible injuries as a testament to the toll his body endured in the Tundra. Many sympathized with him, acknowledging the challenging circumstances he faced and urged those criticizing his performance to imagine stepping onto the field under such harsh conditions. This is one of the first fans to notice bruising on Travis’ hands:

Another user chimed in and noted, “Woah how hard did Travis Kelce cut up his hands playing football in the cold?? Ouch!!”

This user was quick to note how the cold weather turned the pigskin into a rock. He even bashed those who were criticizing Travis for dropping a few passes.

This fan dismissed the ongoing claim that the scratches on Travis’ hands came from Taylor Swift’s cats.

Another fan tried to picture how it must have been for Travis to catch a ball in such hectic weather conditions.

Things are not going to get easy for Travis, as the defending champs are set to travel to Buffalo on Sunday. While cold played its part in what was a somewhat average performance for him, it doesn’t distract from the fact that Kelce hasn’t been the same in the last few weeks.

Travis Kelce Wasn’t at His Best During the Wild Card Round

Travis Kelce stands out as arguably one of the best tight ends to grace the game, amassing 1000 yards for 8 consecutive regular seasons. However, fans who have been following his career since the beginning have observed a recent drop in his performances. In the Wild Card round matchup against the Dolphins, the star TE dropped two fairly easy catches. The extreme cold conditions undoubtedly added to his difficulties.

While Kelce’s drops didn’t impact the final score against the Dolphins, the same may not hold true against the Bills, a team currently on the back of a six-game winning streak. The Bisons comfortably took the Pittsburgh Steelers apart, piece by piece, last week with a final score of 31-17, setting the stage for a rematch of the 2021-22 season’s divisional round. The Bills and the Chiefs have squared off twice in the playoffs in the last three years.

Despite Josh Allen boasting a 3-1 record against Mahomes in the regular season, he has yet to come out on top in the postseason. The Chiefs QB emerged victorious twice — once in the AFC Championship in 2021 and then in the Divisional Round in 2022.

Allen now has the opportunity to turn the tables as the Bills face a team that has struggled offensively this season. Meanwhile, the Bills, despite lacking consistency in the early part of the season, have found their form and proven to be one of the most resilient teams.

It won’t be an easy task for the Chiefs and Kelce to secure a third consecutive win. Kelce and Mahomes would need to rediscover their lost chemistry to navigate what promises to be a challenging matchup and probably the game of the season.