NFL Legend Drew Brees Has Single Line Advice for Social Media-Addicted Athletes

The NFL landscape has evolved significantly since the eras of Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning. While these players committed their lives solely to the sport, today’s athletes often juggle multiple interests, including a strong social media presence. Recognizing this shift, Brees, who knows a thing or two about being an athlete, offered advice to young players on balancing their priorities.

The former Saints QB took to his Instagram story to share a brief video, highlighting social media’s negative role in players’ performance. In the video, it was emphasized that scrolling through social media immediately after training or games can hinder athletic development.

Agreeing with that statement, Brees suggested that athletes should mentally review their performance during downtime, rather than hopping to social media. “Replay the game in your head instead,” wrote the former QB.

Brees played for two decades in the NFL, lifting a Super Bowl with the Saints and becoming the second in all-time passing yards. Facing physical limitations, he had to work harder and go the extra mile. His unwavering commitment to the game and tireless work ethic made that possible.

He also displayed an unrelenting desire to improve, always working on his fundamentals and being harder on himself than on others. On top of that, Brees punished himself every time he made mistakes, even during practice.

Notably, soccer coach and internet personality Christopher Manginis created the reel that Brees posted on his story. He was quite assertive in the caption, stating that athletes need to get off their phones. While Manginis feels that listening to music is acceptable, scrolling on social media is a big red flag and should be avoided.

With that out of the way, it’s also worth mentioning that Brees continued his tradition of visiting the Saints and engaging with team leadership. During his latest visit, he reconnected with an old fan—one who has been donning the Saints’ colors for the last two years.

Drew Brees fan brings picture with the QB taken over 10 years ago

Life came full circle for both Brees and Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed this week. The former Saints QB was at the New Orleans training camp in California when Shaheed brought several pieces of memorabilia for him to sign, including an old picture of the two together.

This picture was apparently taken when Shaheed was in 5th grade, and it appears to be in a supermarket.

Subsequently, Brees signed the photo, and the duo took a new snap together on the practice field, with Shaheed proudly flaunting his autographed picture.

Since retirement, Brees has dabbled in broadcasting and coaching while being a full-time entrepreneur, father, and philanthropist. Despite failing as an analyst for NBC the first time around, he is again itching to get back in the booth. But it remains to be seen if a media giant will offer him a hefty contract.