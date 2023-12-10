Mama Kelce, Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi, & Other Kansas City Stars to Offer Seasonal Greetings the ‘Holographic Way’ at Grand Hall

In the midst of the holiday season, Kansas City has a special occasion to celebrate. Union City KC recently took to Instagram to announce their plan to celebrate the festivities with several celebrities like Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, and Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother, Donna.

Notable Kansas City figures like Donna Kelce and Randi Mahomes will be joined by other Chiefs stars in the upcoming event. It will also include seasonal offerings and greetings in a ‘holographic way’ at the historic Grand Hall of Union Station.

A post via Instagram was added by the Union Station, which gave a glimpse of the cutting-edge process. They presented a carousel of images with Donna Kelce and Randi Mahomes, donning their festive looks and posing for the camera.

Randi and Donna will be joined by Chiefs legend Dante Hall, KC Current and Sporting KC players, Mayor Quinton Lucas, and also Santa Claus. Pleasantly, the list also includes prominent media personalities like Emily the Space Gal from Netflix TV to add intrigue for the fans.

The show is set to begin this weekend and continue up to the 1st of January next year. This has set the right tone for the NFL Chiefs, who have made quite the statement this year.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother Randi Mahomes Geared Up for Kansas City Holographic Show

The excitement is high for this upcoming event, as Randi and Travis Kelce‘s mother will be in attendance. They have created quite the fan base with their proactive inclusion in the season. Mama Kelce was, in fact, the star from the sidelines who graced Chiefs games with beloved Taylor Swift.

Randi Mahomes made sure to acknowledge the post from Union Station KC by reposting it to her IG story. Additionally, she added a message that drove the exuberance up, writing,

“Head over to @UnionstationKC” to see my hologram this weekend!”

She also mentioned her intention to share glimpses from behind the scenes of the fun process.

“Will be sharing some BTS from this fun campaign soon,” she added.

The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to rule the AFC West with their 8-4 record this season. Additionally, they have won the most coveted matches, except against their Super Bowl rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 10. However, the spirits remain high with the anticipation of the team’s upcoming match against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 11.