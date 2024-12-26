NFL MVP Odds: Drew Brees Explains What Lamar Jackson Has to Do to Steal the Crown From Josh Allen

As we head into week 17 of the NFL season, the picture for end-of-the-season honors becomes clearer. Many believe Josh Allen has done enough in the past 15 games to get his hands on his first MVP honors, beating the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and OPOY favorite Saquon Barkley.

Is there something the Ravens QB can do to retain his crown? Drew Brees seems to think there is.

While Brees noted that Lamar is having a phenomenal season and his best in Baltimore colors, he needs to get to the top of the AFC North. But even then, they would still be behind Allen’s Bills. Buffalo holds the second seed in the conference and has also defeated the best teams in both AFC and NFC, i.e. the Chiefs and the Lions. These things will play a part in the MVP voting.

“He’s having a career year. My only knock is they’re not even leading the division right now and they are two games behind Buffalo Bills. So I think you have to take into account with MVP voting- record and then who you have beaten. Josh Allen 12-3, two seed, and also beat the best team in AFC and NFC.”

Robert Griffin III has long been a vocal supporter of Lamar Jackson and has been championing his case for a third MVP award in recent weeks. Breaking down plays and highlighting what makes the two-time MVP so dangerous this season, Griffin has particularly emphasized Jackson’s precise and efficient passing.

This year, Jackson has showcased an impressive ability to adjust his play post-snap, expertly reading coverages and using his legs to create opportunities.

His scrambling ability not only extends plays but also gives his receivers time to get open, allowing him to deliver pinpoint, laser-like throws. Teams were afraid of his rushing ability but this season, he has been able to do damage with his arm.

With Lamar Jackson it’s not hype, it’s REAL and I’m always gonna keep it 100 when I break down the players. The Ravens are 3rd in PPG and 1st in yards per play because they have Lamarvelous leading the way. Here are the 3 things he does that have made him UNSTOPPABLE. pic.twitter.com/YTG76UPCGE — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 25, 2024

It was Lamar Jackson’s special today on Christmas against the Texans. He threw for 168 yards and 2 TDs, completing ten of his fifteen pass attempts. He also rushed for 87 yards on just four carries, adding a rushing TD to his tally. The Ravens took advantage of the Steelers’ earlier loss to the Chiefs and now go to the top of the division.

In 16 games this season, the 2-time MVP has passed for 3955 yards, and 39 TDs, and has thrown only four interceptions. He also ran for 852 yards while adding four rushing TDs. This has truly been a phenomenal season for him, putting his best passing number and TDs. Josh Allen’s numbers pale in comparison.

The Bills QB has thrown for 3549 yards in 15 games, adding 26 passing TDs and only six picks. He has also rushed for 514 yards and added an impressive 11 rushing TDs. If we are going by numbers. Lamar should be in the pole position to clinch another MVP. But numbers don’t always tell the story.

No one thought Buffalo would be in this position after losing multiple receivers. But Allen has been able to do a lot more with a lot less. If stats were the parameter for MVP, Jackson wouldn’t have won it last year. The Ravens’ 13-4 record helped his case. Similarly, the Bills’ record will help Josh’s case.