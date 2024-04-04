Kansas City Mayor Puts Out Statement After Chiefs and Royals Lose Out Massively in Their Own City

Not shirking responsibility, the mayor ultimately honored the democratic process and pointed to a trip back to the drawing board for this setback for the two teams. He described the step moving forward to be “working with the Chiefs and Royals to build a stronger, more open, and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events, and investments remain in Kansas City for generations to come.”
The tax faced considerable public resistance almost immediately. The teams encountered challenges in presenting definitive plans to the voters and were criticized for a perceived lack of transparency during the entire process.
What Do the Chiefs and the Royals Need the Money For?
The Royals had committed a minimum of $1 billion from ownership for their project and had aimed to utilize their portion of the tax revenue to contribute to a ballpark district exceeding $2 billion in value.