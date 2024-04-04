mobile app bar

Kansas City Mayor Puts Out Statement After Chiefs and Royals Lose Out Massively in Their Own City

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas addresses the crowd on stage during the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs and Royals faced a major loss in their own city when Jackson County, Missouri residents rejected a sales tax proposal aimed at contributing toward financing a new downtown ballpark as well as significant upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium. After endorsing a ‘yes’ on the vote, the Kansas City mayor made a statement, indicating what’s next in this precarious situation.
Over 58% of voters ultimately opposed the proposal that was looking to replace an existing three-eighths of a cent sales tax, which has been funding the maintenance of Truman Sports Complex for over 50 years. The plan intended to substitute this tax with a similar one that would have been effective for the next 40 years. So what’s next for Arrowhead?
Mayor Q took to X to confirm the news of the rejection of the proposal and had this to say about how the vote turned out:

Not shirking responsibility, the mayor ultimately honored the democratic process and pointed to a trip back to the drawing board for this setback for the two teams. He described the step moving forward to be “working with the Chiefs and Royals to build a stronger, more open, and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events, and investments remain in Kansas City for generations to come.”

The tax faced considerable public resistance almost immediately. The teams encountered challenges in presenting definitive plans to the voters and were criticized for a perceived lack of transparency during the entire process.

What Do the Chiefs and the Royals Need the Money For?

The Royals had committed a minimum of $1 billion from ownership for their project and had aimed to utilize their portion of the tax revenue to contribute to a ballpark district exceeding $2 billion in value.

Meanwhile, two consecutive Super Bowl champions Chiefs had pledged $300 million in private funds and had intended to utilize their portion to facilitate an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead Stadium, what they called a “reimagined Arrowhead Stadium. The door now remains open for anything to happen following the Truman Sports Complex lease’s end in January 2031.
The next plan of action for the Chiefs could be to try again with a reworked plan more agreeable to voters, as Mayor Quinton suggests, or change their entire funding approach to include more private investment. They might entertain proposals from rival cities and states, like neighboring Kansas, which could offer the desired public funding.

