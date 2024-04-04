Kansas City Mayor Puts Out Statement After Chiefs and Royals Lose Out Massively in Their Own City

Mayor Q took to X to confirm the news of the rejection of the proposal and had this to say about how the vote turned out:

Over 58% of voters ultimately opposed the proposal that was looking to replace an existing three-eighths of a cent sales tax, which has been funding the maintenance of Truman Sports Complex for over 50 years. The plan intended to substitute this tax with a similar one that would have been effective for the next 40 years. So what’s next for Arrowhead?

Not shirking responsibility, the mayor ultimately honored the democratic process and pointed to a trip back to the drawing board for this setback for the two teams. He described the step moving forward to be “working with the Chiefs and Royals to build a stronger, more open, and collaborative process that will ensure the teams, their events, and investments remain in Kansas City for generations to come.”

The tax faced considerable public resistance almost immediately. The teams encountered challenges in presenting definitive plans to the voters and were criticized for a perceived lack of transparency during the entire process.

What Do the Chiefs and the Royals Need the Money For? The Royals had committed a minimum of $1 billion from ownership for their project and had aimed to utilize their portion of the tax revenue to contribute to a ballpark district exceeding $2 billion in value.

Meanwhile, two consecutive Super Bowl champions Chiefs had pledged $300 million in private funds and had intended to utilize their portion to facilitate an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead Stadium, what they called a “reimagined Arrowhead Stadium. The door now remains open for anything to happen following the Truman Sports Complex lease’s end in January 2031.