NFL Playoff Picture: How the Playoffs Look After the First Quarter Of the Season

It feels like the football season has just started but a quarter of the season is over and here is the playoff picture after Week 5.

AFC

Buffalo Bills: 4-1

The Buffalo Bills have convincingly taken the 1st seed in the AFC with their only loss coming to the Miami Dolphins in a close bout with a division rival. Josh Allen is a frontrunner for league MVP and the Bills seem to be clicking on all levels.

2. Kansas City Chiefs: 3-1

The Kansas City Chiefs sit at 3-1 before facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football to end Week 5. With a presumed win, they would be fighting the Bills for sole possession of the 1st seed.

BACK HOME. Tomorrow night 😤 pic.twitter.com/f6W7KOAvO8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 10, 2022

3. Tennessee Titans: 3-2

The Tennessee Titans are currently on a 3 game winning streak after starting the season 0-2. On the back of Derrick Henry, this teams seems like it will take them only as far as he does.

4. Baltimore Ravens: 3-2

Following a win on national television against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens are finally ready to contend in the AFC. Lamar Jackson’s previous runs in the playoffs haven’t been successful and he’ll be looking to change that.

5. New York Jets: 3-2

Gang Green has finally seemed to have arrived with the squad making a push for the postseason in what seems like an eternity. Although early in the season, the team has put together complete games to help make their case.

6. Los Angeles Chargers: 3-2

A team that many picked to win it all, the Chargers are still trying to find their footing. With injuries to their key players like Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen, the team is trying to take any wins they can get.

7. Miami Dolphins: 3-2

With the arrival of Mike McDaniel, the team has seemed to make the jump to contend in the conference. However, it will all be dependent on the firepower of the team’s offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle.

NFC

Philadelphia Eagles: 5-0

The Eagles have surprised the NFL world starting off the season with an undefeated record. Their schedule only gets easier from here so don’t be surprised if they take the 1 seed this season.

2. Minnesota Vikings: 4-1

The Minnesota Vikings have squeaked by opponents in the recent few games after convincingly beating the division rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This might finally be the year they take the division from Aaron Rodgers.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3-2

Tampa Bay hasn’t looked impressive but has gotten to a 3-2 record to start the season. Their schedule isn’t particularly easy the rest of the way so there is a chance they could drop a couple spots. But no one else in their division poses a serious threat as of right now.

4. San Francisco 49ers: 3-2

The NFC Conference finalists dropped very winnable games to start the season but their defense is on one. Led by Kyle Shanahan and Demeco Ryans, the 49ers squad is ready to overachieve just like last season.

5. Dallas Cowboys: 4-1

The Dallas Cowboys have started Cooper Rush and rode him to a 4-0 record after Dak Prescott’s injury. Big D’s defense has finally seem to have came together to anchor America’s team.

6. New York Giants: 4-1

The New York Giants have surprised everyone, sitting at 4-1 to start the season. Major props go out to Brian Daboll for creating an offense that can put up points with the best.

7. Green Bay Packers: 3-2

The Green Bay Packers are far lower on the standings than they would wish to be. A loss in London to the New York Giants has this team seriously reconsidering their ambitions.

