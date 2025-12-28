NFL Playoff Picture: Ravens Pray for Steelers Losses as Texans Eliminate Colts

With a little less than two weeks remaining in the regular season, we’re officially at that point in the year where some teams control their own destiny while others are begging for some help. In the case of the Baltimore Ravens, unfortunately, it’s more of the latter than anything else.

Thanks to the Houston Texans 20-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday of Week 17, the Indianapolis Colts have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. That leaves the door open for Baltimore, who has just a 10% chance of making the playoffs ahead of their match up with the Green Bay Packers.

Lamar Jackson was ruled out for the contest, meaning that they had to gut this one out with Tyler Huntely. Should they somehow manage to find a path to victory, however, then their chances of reaching the postseason would only increase to 22%.

In order to secure a playoff berth for the fourth consecutive season, not only would the Ravens have to find a way to win without Jackson, which they often struggle to do, they would also need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Given the current makeup of those three squads, that scenario seems pretty unlikely.

The Steelers themselves are boasting a 90% chance of making the playoffs ahead of their road trip to Cleveland, and even if they were to lose, their odds would fall no further than 74% as a result of the Ravens needing to win out. Oddsmakers are currently listing Pittsburgh as -3.5 point favorites against the Browns, while the comeback on Cleveland’s money line is offering odds of +150.

Suffice to say, even though they think it’s unlikely, the numbers that the bookies are handing out seem to suggest that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Ravens hanging around for at least one more week. If that proved to be the case, then the Ravens and Steelers would be forced to settle things the old fashioned way in their head-to-head match up in the final week of the season.

Between their storied divisional rivalry and the added context of a playoff spot being on the line, that contest could end up being an instant classic in the making, but again, that’s only if the Ravens are willing to make it so. Jordan Love was also ruled out for Week 17, so they’ll have a fair shot at winning here, but it’s hard to imagine Huntley out dueling a future Hall of Fame quarterback like Aaron Rodgers when things matter most.

In sticking with their theme for the season, this entire narrative hinges on the availability of Jackson. Should his team survive and he’s able to return in Week 18, then everything is on the table. Should he remain on the sidelines, however, then the Ravens will likely be forced to pack their things and fly south for the winter.