“Tremendously Large Object Moving Through the Sky”: Aaron Rodgers Details His ‘UFO Encounter’ That Kept Him Up All Night

Aug 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) leaves the field after the first half of their game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has always been big on conspiracy theories. Recently, he shared a remarkable UFO encounter that gave him a sleepless night. Unlike previous instances where he discussed such topics with Pat McAfee, this time, Aaron openly recounted his experience in an episode of “Hard Knocks.“

In the finale, where Rodgers was featured as the new quarterback for the Jets, he unveiled a story that could rival scenes from the movie “Independence Day”. According to Rodgers, he once encountered a “tremendously large object moving through the sky.” Rodgers claimed that the sight has stayed with him for nearly two decades now.

Aaron Rodgers Amuses Fan With an Intriguing UFO Story

Aaron Rodgers is well-known for his inclination toward conspiracy theories. Apparently, the Jets QB has experienced a fascinating encounter with a UFO that has even kept him awake at night. He explained the whole scenario in great detail, saying,

“So it’s 2005, I was getting ready for the draft, and I was out in New York (with college friend and teammate) Steve Levy. We had this great dinner at his house in Jersey, I was making my way to bed — I had like a 5 a.m. wakeup — and as I was getting down to bed, I heard this alarm in the distance going off. And it just didn’t seem, like, normal (and) I heard some rustling downstairs.

As per Rodgers, they were taken aback when they heard an alarm in the distance. The NFL icon claims to have witnessed a “tremendously large object moving through the sky.” He describes it as a scene resembling the movie ‘Independence Day,’ with massive objects soaring through the atmosphere. Apparently, in Rodgers’ rendition, fighter jets appeared to be chasing the mysterious object. Frightened by the experience which kept him up that night, Rodgers said,

“We just stood there in disbelief. That got me into researching more about UFOs. … Whatever the hell it was, I don’t know. But it was definitely unidentified, it was definitely flying, and it was definitely a large object.”

Apparently, this isn’t the first time Rodgers has shared this story. He initially revealed it on ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘, sparking conversations about UFOs.

X Reacts to UFO Story by the Jets QB

As soon as Aaron Rodgers opened up about his UFO encounter, it stirred up a buzz among fans. Some found it intriguing, while others couldn’t help but question the authenticity of the star QB’s ‘too good to be true’ story. Let’s see some of the best fan reactions.

Some fans were amused by Aaron’s story, while others remained skeptical. Many even jokingly suggested that perhaps Rodgers and his friends had indulged in something unusual that night, attributing the sighting to hallucinations. Actually, the New York Jets QB has from time to time talked about ‘shrooms’ and its benefits too. Whether you believe the UFO story or not, the passionate way in which Aaron Rodgers talks about it is just wholesome to watch. Never changes Aaron, never change!!