NFL Reporter Melissa Stark Once Became an Internet Sensation After Getting Hit On The Head By a Football During Live Broadcast

Melissa Stark is a well-known TV personality and sports presenter who has covered some of the biggest games in recent times. She started off with ESPN way back in 1996 as a host of a weekly sports show.

Till 2003, she worked with SportsCenter and went on to cover NBA, MLB, NCAA Basketball and a plethora of other tournaments. After a number of stints with different media companies, Melissa returned to NBC in 2022 as a Sunday Night Football sideline reporter.

Throughout her career, Melissa has taken innumerable memorable interviews and has made the game viewing experience all the more better. However, there is one special incident involving Melissa reporting on the sidelines which ended up breaking the internet in 2018.

When Melissa Stark Got Hit On Her Head By a Football During Live Broadcast

The Los Angeles Rams were set to take on the Tennessee Titans and Melissa was talking all about what to expect from the high octane clash while standing pretty close to the players who were warming up for the big night.

Just as Melissa started speaking, a football came flying from behind and landed on the back of her head. Even the best and most experienced of presenters can lose their senses for a moment when something like this happens.

However, Melissa showed why she is known as one of the best in the business. She brushed the incident off like a boss and the smile on her face never disappeared.

“Oh okay, nothing like live television! I’m okay,” she said after getting hit on the head and went on with the broadcast. However, she soon realized that she had to choose a different spot for the broadcast otherwise, another flying football might end up landing on her head.

“I feel like everybody is signaling me and more balls are coming!” she had claimed on air. “I’m really not in a good area here! I’m going to wrap this up, send it back to you guys.”

Melissa showcased no signs of panic and in fact, time and again, she has been seen making fun of herself whenever this incident comes up. Talk about being a sport, she is right up there among the best ones!!

