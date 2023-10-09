Brock Purdy, Who Earns Just $870,000 a Year, is Compromising His Parents’ Hot Tub Business With His NFL Heroics

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brock Purdy is on a confident stroll with his star-studded team with no chances of slowing down. However, despite being an MVP-worthy QB, last season’s Mr. Irrelevant is earning just $870,000 each year, per Spotrac, while also compromising his parents’ hot tub business on game days.

Purdy, who is currently making San Francisco shine on the NFL table with a 5-0 start, has certainly cemented his position among elite QBs. To witness him in action, his parents barely miss a game and by doing that, they are compromising their local business in Mesa, Arizona.

Brock Purdy is Causing Parents’ Hot Tub Business to Close on Match Days

Brock Purdy, the rising quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, is making waves in the NFL. However, his parents are ensuring that their roots in Mesa, Arizona, remain hot – quite literally. Brock’s parents Shawn Purdy and his wife own the “Fantastic Spa Outlet”. The establishment is a local hot tub shop with a unique schedule. It is open only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, there’s a twist – the store conveniently closes whenever the 49ers take to the field. On game days, a banner is put up on the shop which reads, “Sorry, went home to watch football game.” Shawn Purdy also puts up his contact information to convenience anyone who graces the shop. Shawn takes to the inquiries about hot-tub purchases after the game. Quite clearly, Brock’s parents keep ensuring the business keeps bubbling even as they cheer for the 49ers.

Melissa Stark from the NBC spotted the parents during the Niners game against the Dallas Cowboys. “My son plays for the Niners,” joked Melissa referring to what Shawn Purdy could be saying to his customers when he’s out proudly supporting his son.

Cris Collinsworth also got in on the conversation saying, “How many days a year do you need a hot tub in Mesa? Business must be good,” The mesh of sports and family entrepreneurship adds an intriguing approach to Purdy’s journey from Mesa to the NFL spotlight.

Brock Purdy Still Drives a Toyota Sequoia

The NFL world is a glitzy one. Hence, fortunes are often flaunted here. However, Brock Purdy stands out as a quarterback who is mastering both, the game and the art of simplicity. He currently earns a modest $870,000 annually. Moreover, Purdy is living in the third-most expensive city in the country, San Francisco. He is embracing a streamlined lifestyle that keeps him grounded. Despite his ascent in the league, Purdy’s approach is far from extravagant so far.

Purdy shares a home with a roommate, a fellow San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman. This arrangement is coupled with a surprising detail that Purdy chooses a Toyota Sequoia over flashy wheels. In an interview with ‘TODAY‘, Purdy stated,

“So I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here. So he and I are, you know, still splitting rent. I still drive my Toyota Sequoia. And other than that, it’s pretty simple.”

Amid all the glamour of professional sports, Purdy has decided to keep it simple for now. His living arrangements and his choice of wheels offer a refreshing perspective on how fame doesn’t always translate to an extravagant lifestyle.