NFL Rigged Trends Again as Peyton Manning’s Son Marshall Takes Hilarious Swipe at Uncle Eli After Pro Bowl

‘NFL Rigged’ has gained traction yet again, and as usual, it is fueled by controversies, officiating errors, or perceived results. Fans often turn to terms like “scripted” when major events unfold on or off the field. Taylor Swift’s involvement with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl journey has stirred most discussions this season. Now if we hear Marshall Manning’s take, the skepticism extends to the Pro Bowl Games.

Advertisement

The son of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning recently expressed a belief in a scripted narrative within the NFL. Marshall Manning was not at all satisfied with the outcome when he confronted his uncle, Eli Manning. He did not shy away from telling him,

“You know the refs won the game. It’s scripted.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C28bLt3L9xw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Given the league’s efforts to ensure players enjoy their time at the Pro Bowl Games, it’s highly improbable that the event in Orlando had any issues with legitimacy despite Marshall’s claims. It really remains a celebration of talent and camaraderie rather than a scripted affair. However, the fans loved Peyton Manning’s son’s opinion.

Fans joined Marshall Manning in expressing skepticism, with the hashtag ‘NFL Rigged’ trending. Comments suggested shared suspicions about the Pro Bowl being scripted, noting moments like Peyton’s son potentially about to reveal a secret.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1754388562278313991?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The convergence of opinions adds fuel to the perception that scripted narratives may influence certain aspects of NFL events, although concrete evidence remains elusive, as always.

Advertisement

Peyton Manning vs Eli Manning: 2024 Pro Bowl Games Takeaways

The Pro Bowl’s new-look format continued to attract attention and participation, despite the skepticism. An official attendance of 55,709 NFL fans was reported at Camping World Stadium. The day was filled with interesting activities, including a Madden head-to-head matchup, a gridiron gauntlet obstacle course, a tug-of-war, a move-the-chains drill, and much more.

The NFC, in the end, displayed dominance by excelling in both the skill competitions and the flag football game. The NFC, led by Eli Manning, emerged victorious over his older brother Peyton’s AFC team, yet again, with a final score of 64-59. It was indeed a thrilling Sunday.

Rookie CJ Stroud had an incredible performance for the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games. He lit up the field with 173 yards on 18-of-22 passing. He connected with his teammates and can easily be considered the best on display for the conference. On the other hand, Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith got the NFC up and moving.

He racked up 154 yards on 15-of-21 passing. However, the player who starred with his versatility was Keenan Allen. He had 90 receiving yards on nine catches, the guy can do it all. Cowboys CeeDee Lamb and Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown also had impressive nights. Lamb had three touchdown catches under his belt, whereas Brown added 10 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Following the NFC’s victory, Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield and the Saints LB Demario Davis were honored with the Most Valuable Player awards for offense and defense, respectively. The performances were indeed mesmerizing; however, the ongoing officiating issues continued to plague the event. Probably the reason why even Peyton Manning’s son believed that the game was “scripted.”

Miscommunications and mistakes related to the passer and managing the pass clock remained despite the best efforts by coaches and players. Some moments even led to heated exchanges between the teams. However, all’s well that ends well. The Pro Bowl Games seem to be heading in the right direction.