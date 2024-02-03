“Probably Paying Him More Than His Actual Contract”: Fans Speculate Brock Purdy’s Financial Reality as Landmark Toyota Deal Takes QB to New Heights

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) holds the George Halas Trophy while after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy may not have landed the biggest NFL contract yet, but he’s nailed a huge endorsement deal. Reports from sports business reporter Darren Rovell reveal that the renowned automotive brand Toyota has inked a national endorsement deal with the talented 49ers quarterback.

This isn’t the first collaboration between Purdy and Toyota. Previously, they teamed up locally for a “Tackle Anything” ad campaign in partnership with Northern California Toyota Dealers back in September.

Purdy spilled the beans in October 2023 about his seemingly lavish lifestyle, all while being one of the least-paid starting quarterbacks in the league. Shocking everyone, he casually mentioned rooming with 49ers offensive tackle Nick Zakelj and happily cruising in his trusty Toyota Sequoia SUV.

With Toyota appointing Brock Purdy and ex-QB Eli Manning as national partners, fans celebrate Purdy finally receiving the recognition he deserves. While applauding the Toyota deal, NFL fans can’t help but wonder if he’s earning more from this partnership than his NFL contract.

Fans adore Purdy’s remarkable journey, who was once labeled “Mr. Irrelevant” after being the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In just his second season, he’s soared to become a standout star quarterback in the league. The fans praising him expressed heartfelt wishes for his continued success.

As Brock Purdy triumphs in the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions, a significant Toyota deal has further elevated his success. Now, he is all set to challenge the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in Super Bowl LVIII. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb 11th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Breaking Down Brock Purdy’s Earnings in 2023

After being drafted by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL draft, Brock Purdy inked a 4-year deal worth $3.73 million. However, for the 2023 season, his base salary is a modest $870,000. Moreover, there is no way for the San Francisco 49ers to work out a contract extension until 2025, courtesy of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, as per CBS Sports. The rule states,

“Rookie Contract for a Drafted Rookie may not be renegotiated, amended or altered in any way until after the final regular season game of the player’s third contract year.”

Brock Purdy, after leading his team to win the NFC Championship, is poised to pocket an extra $174,000. Looking ahead to the Super Bowl, a victory would add $164,000 to his earnings, and even in the event of a loss, he would secure $89,000. Despite making it to the Pro Bowl, he won’t be participating due to his Super Bowl preparations. Still, if the NFC champions triumph, he will pocket an additional $88,000, and if his team falls short, he will receive $44,000.

Brock Purdy is grabbing every extra penny the league offers with his talent. Yet, his primary focus is lifting the Lombardi Trophy, the ultimate goal for any NFL player. A Super Bowl win would mark his team’s sixth title, potentially opening doors to more lucrative endorsement deals for Purdy.