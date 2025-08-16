“How Long Did That Take to Upload?”: Fans Hyped as NFL Uploads All Tom Brady Super Bowl Games in a 23-Hour Long Video

Tom Brady was recently honored by the New England Patriots with the unveiling of a statue outside Gillette Stadium. It was a fitting tribute to his contributions and impact on the franchise during his legendary tenure. Meanwhile, the NFL had its own way of celebrating him.

The official NFL YouTube channel recently uploaded all 10 of Brady’s Super Bowl games in one video. We’re talking 7 wins and 3 losses, almost full games, which combined turned into a massive 23-hour-long post.

And naturally, fans had their two cents to share about it.

“How long did that take to upload? Holy sh*t,” one user exclaimed.

A fan replied to the above comment, suggesting it might have taken a week to upload. While that hasn’t been confirmed, a quick Google search and some simple math could give us the answer.

They say that with a good internet connection, a 1-hour YouTube video usually takes around 15-20 minutes to upload. So, on the low end, a 23-hour Brady video should take 5 hours and 45 minutes to upload. On the high end, it should take just over 7 hours and 30 minutes.

Nevertheless, other commenters joked about having the time to watch the video. “Perfect for a flight across the world,” wrote the popular betting app, PrizePicks.

“Cancel my plans,” another wrote.

Perfect for a flight across the world — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) August 14, 2025

One fan even hinted that they made it through the entire 23-hour video. “Watched this yesterday and had chills all the way through,” they penned.

It should also be worth noting that the 23-hour duration was a nod to Brady’s 23 years in the NFL. So, the league had to edit the clips and cut corners where they could to trim it down to the desired length. In the end, they put together a super cool video that Patriots fans will surely appreciate. Still, no one would blame them if they didn’t watch it all the way through.

All in all, it was a great way for the NFL to honor Brady following the unveiling of his statue. And when you think about it, it’s pretty crazy that he had enough tape to fill 23 hours of footage. But that’s why he was the GOAT. Brady was synonymous with championship games and Super Bowls throughout those 23 years. He deserves recognition set in stone.