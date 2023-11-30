“He’s a Glutton for Attention”: Emmanuel Acho Drops a Bombshell Take On ‘Fame-Chaser’ Aaron Rodgers

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making a swift return, practicing on a limited basis just 11 weeks after Achilles surgery. Coach Saleh gave the green light for football activities, though contact is still off the table. The fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback.

Critics have questioned Aaron Rodgers’ return from a serious injury like an Achilles tear. FS1’s Emmanuel Acho recently spilled the tea on SPEAK, sharing a bold take on the veteran quarterback’s situation. What’s the scoop?

Emmanuel Acho did not hold back while giving his analysis of the Aaron Rodgers situation. He claimed A-Rod’s determination to return from injury stems from a hunger for fame and attention. According to the former linebacker, the most challenging aspect of football injuries lies in the sport’s indifferent attitude towards sidelined players. Acho also implied Rodgers is making a smart move by making sure everyone keeps talking about him.

“I think is Aaron Rodgers is a glutton for fame. He’s a glutton for attention, and when you get hurt, that’s the worst thing in football because we do not care about you,” said Acho.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1730015596161405044?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Emmanuel Acho raised quite a few eyebrows as he questioned Aaron Rodgers’ motives for returning to the field. He inquired why the sidelined QB stood on the sidelines on crutches, even though he could get hurt by other players. Moreover, he highlighted instances where Rodgers returned to the sidelines and threw passes despite not planning an immediate return. The ‘SPEAK’ analyst leaned towards the possibility, suggesting Rodgers craves the limelight more than he cares about his teammates.

“I don’t think he loves his teammates think he loves the attention. Now might be both,” Acho said. “I think he has an insatiable appetite to hear about Aaron Rodgers. And we’re talking about him because he’s coming back.”

While critics didn’t shy away from throwing shades at the star QB, the majority of fans genuinely wish to see him back on the field.

When is Aaron Rodgers Expected to Make His Return?

Great news for Jets fans! Aaron Rodgers received clearance for “functional football activity” but not contact, marking a rehab progression, says Coach Saleh. The New York Jets have until December 20 to decide on activating Rodgers from injured reserve. However, Saleh remains cautious about Rodgers’ return this season.

Aaron Rodgers engaged in quarterback drills, involving drop-back passes and regular passes to receivers. His participation was relatively light, and he wasn’t part of the 11-on-11 drills. He was quarterback four in a four-man rotation. Coach Saleh said,

“Instead of throwing with staff members, he’ll be throwing to teammates. There’s no added risk to it. There are certain things that he’s been cleared for that we’ll allow him to do.”

The four-time MVP suffered a left Achilles tendon rupture in the season opener against the Bills. Talk about a tough break! Only four snaps in, and he gets sacked by Leonard Floyd. Rodgers underwent surgery on September 14.