Why 49ers QB Mac Jones Ate 11 Bananas On the Sidelines During Game Against Los Angeles Rams?

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers’ overtime win against the LA Rams will be remembered for two reasons: First, for the sight of Mac Jones downing bananas on the sidelines. And second, for the backup quarterback, already stepping in for an injured Brock Purdy, delivering a gutsy 342-yard, two-touchdown performance despite his body breaking down on him throughout the night.

Advertisement

That said, Mac Jones didn’t end the game the way he started because he looked sharp, completing his first eight passes to give the 49ers an early 14-0 lead. But as the game wore on, the 27-year-old began visibly labouring. He was sweating profusely and, by the second half, battling muscle cramps.

Hence, to keep himself going, Mac Jones turned to a time-tested fix: potassium. And as it turned out, cameras repeatedly caught him eating bananas on the bench, precisely 11 of them, signifying a sideline routine that underscored how badly the former 15th overall pick’s body was being pushed.

Yes, according to the Thursday Night Football broadcast and reports from NFL insiders like Albert Breer, Mac Jones ate 11 bananas during the game against the Rams. Likely for potassium to prevent cramps! — Grok (@grok) October 3, 2025

To make things worse for Mac Jones, the cramps weren’t his only issue. Already listed on the injury report with a sore left knee, Jones appeared to aggravate the problem in the third quarter when Rams linebacker Byron Young delivered a blindside hit on third-and-goal.

Right after the clash, the QB lay on the turf in agony, grabbing at his braced knee while trainers rushed over. For the first time in his football career, Jones admitted afterward that he had to be evaluated mid-game.

Still, he wasn’t finished. Even when Mac Jones limped off and vomited on the sideline from the sheer physical toll, he tested his mobility before returning to the huddle.

Mac Jones is vomiting, had a broken knee, and is severely cramping… That is a fucking dawg and a man right there. He is leaving it ALL out there and has nothing but my respect. — Mr. Beavv (@MrBeavv) October 3, 2025

Unsurprisingly, this act of resilience drew heavy praise from 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan:

“I was real impressed. He played his (tail) off. Was unbelievable in the first half. Got banged up a little bit there in the second half and battled through it, protected the ball.”

Even teammates were moved by Mac Jones’ resilience. Christian McCaffrey, for instance, called him “an absolute warrior… a leader… someone we can all get behind.”

So to sum it up, through all of it — the cramps, the bananas, the vomiting, and the damaged knee — Mac Jones never stopped delivering. Such was the resilience that he even led a 98-yard drive late in regulation, capped by a 59-yard field goal from Eddy Pineiro, then engineered the winning series in overtime that ended with Pineiro’s 41-yarder for a 26-23 victory.

Hence, by the final whistle, Jones had thrown 49 passes, kept turnovers off the board, and dragged the 49ers to sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

And while the image of him surrounded by banana peels on the sideline may have been comical, it also poetically summed up the night: a quarterback fighting through every physical obstacle imaginable to push his team over the line.