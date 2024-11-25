Tom Brady Stunned as Fox Job Could Derail His Thanksgiving Day Plans With His Children

Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Tom Brady has spent the past year or so trying to make up for the years he spent away from his family, dedicating his life to the game. His children have been enjoying his presence more than ever as he’s taken trips with them and has generally been more present.

Advertisement

However, despite retiring from the game, Brady will not be able to spend this Thanksgiving with his family. All because of his new job at FOX.

The Fox studio crew left Brady stunned when they informed him that he would have to work on Thanksgiving, covering the Thursday Night game between the Cowboys and the Giants. TB12 had a priceless reaction on his face upon learning that his Turkey Day plans will now involve work.

Thanksgiving is the day when Tom loosens up a bit, giving his strict diet a break to enjoy his free-range, antibiotics-free Turkeys and grandma’s biscuits. Since his divorce from Gisele, he has been all about spending time with his kids and parents.

The Thanksgiving game between Dallas and New York will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET on, the 28th of November on Fox. While Tom’s reaction was hilarious, this couldn’t have come as a surprise to him. His acting skills have gotten pretty spectacular though.

Before he received the news, Brady dissected the Packers’ commanding win over the 49ers on Sunday Night.

Brady perfectly recalled the Packers’ victory over the 49ers

It was a cold, windy, and wet day at Lambeau Field in Green Bay when the Packers took on the Super Bowl runner-ups, the 49ers. San Francisco came into the game with a 5-5 record, having lost last week to the Seahawks, and were hoping to salvage their season.

But it wasn’t on the cards against this solid-flying Packers team, playing their best football under Matt Le Fleur.

Many expected the home team to win but weren’t expecting a drubbing of Kyle Shanahan’s team as they lost 38-10. So what went wrong for the Niners and what did Green Bay do right? Tom Brady had the answers.

He was impressed by the addition of Josh Jacobs to the Packers this season who had 106 yards on 26 carries and found the end zone thrice. TB12 appreciated Jacob’s physicality and mentality toward rushing. He complimented the RB for always giving his all on every run to gain that extra yard.

As for the 49ers, according to Brady, the first problem came at the QB position. With Purdy out, Brandon Allen had to step in and for someone who hasn’t played much football in the last three years, picking Shanahan’s offense would always prove to be a challenge.

He failed to get going, lacking awareness in the pocket which led to a couple of fumbles. The weather conditions and lack of support from teammates didn’t help Allen’s case.

Even though the Niners gave up only 325 yards of total offense, they gave nearly 170 on the ground. Their own run game couldn’t get started, managing only 44 yards on the ground. There is no respite for them going forward as they take on the Bills next week and are now 5-6.

The Packers are now 8-3, with one step in the playoffs and take on the Dolphins next week.