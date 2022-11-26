Von Miller Injury Update: Angry Odell Beckham Jr Reiterates The Need To Ban Turf Field

In their Thanksgiving game, the Bills defeated the Lions 28-25, but they will now be without one of their most important defensive assets for some time at least. Due to a knee injury, star pass defender Von Miller was carried to the locker room during the first half and was immediately declared out for the remainder of the day by the team.

Injury Update: Von Miller is out for the game (knee). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 24, 2022

During a pass play in the first half, a Lions offensive lineman struck him in the side, and as he attempted to tackle Detroit quarterback Jared Goff, his leg was rolled up. The 33-year-old twisted his knee on the turf and fell before getting to Goff. Just before halftime, Miller rode a cart to the locker room.

God plz watch over @VonMiller !!! Place your hands over him Lord. I ask that it not be anything too serious. I love u brother prayin hard! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 24, 2022

He was immediately ruled out of the match, which is a bad sign. The Bills will experience some anxiety as they wonder how serious Miller’s injury is. In response to the injury, former teammate and current unsigned free agent Odell Beckham Jr. revived his call for the NFL to ban turf.

GET RID OF TURF. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 24, 2022

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

Von Miller Injury Update

Von Miller of the Bills has been ruled out indefinitely with a knee injury sustained during the team’s game against the Lions. Miller did not tear his ACL, according to Schefter, but doctors are still assessing the damage to his knee and will ultimately decide how much time is lost.

It’s unclear when he’ll be able to play again; according to Schefter, the linebacker might only be out for a few weeks or the entire campaign.

Sources: #Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller did not tear his ACL. There is concern about his lateral meniscus, tho. He’s out at least a week or 10 days while he figures it out. He’ll have surgery — the question is now or after the season. This is all following the MRI today. pic.twitter.com/rXIUIE11lw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2022

After a Friday MRI, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported there is concern about his lateral meniscus. Rapoport added that before deciding what to do next, Miller and the team must wait for the injury to subside in one to two weeks. But he’s out for the time being. Rapoport added that Von will undergo surgery, though it’s unclear if it will happen now or after the current campaign.

Prior to this week, the 33-year-old had played in 10 games and recorded 20 combined tackles, 11 QB hits, 8 sacks, 2 passes defensed, and 1 forced fumble. Before getting hurt on Thursday, he made one tackle and one QB hit.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday