Mina Kimes Argues Aaron Rodgers is a Better Fit for the NY Giants Than their $1.03 Million QB

With the Indianapolis Colts taking a $14 million chance on Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito currently finds himself as the lone signal caller in the city of New York. If the New York Giants had failed to sign him to a one-year extension just a few days ago, the franchise would be staring at an empty quarterback room.

Thanks to the amount of vacancies, the organization has become an incredibly appealing landing spot for unrestricted free agents, especially for the likes of Aaron Rodgers. On the latest episode of Green Light with Chris Long, award-winning journalist and ESPN senior writer, Mina Kimes, pondered on the remaining potential landing spots for the former Green Bay Packer.

Operating off of the recent reports which suggest that Rodgers is currently deciding between the Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kimes defended the notion that a 41-year-old Rodgers would still be an improvement for these teams.

“Yes, Aaron Rodgers makes them better. The best quarterback on the Giants’ roster is Tommy DeVito, so yes, Aaron Rodgers makes them better. He also would be an improvement upon last year as well… I think you could argue the same for the Steelers.”

Given the success that Jordan Love was able to enjoy following his time spent behind Rodgers in Green Bay, the analyst’s take seems to imply that four-time MVP may make more use of his time with the Giants. While it is unlikely that DeVito is a long-term solution for New York, stashing him behind Rodgers could do wonders for his development.

Unless the Giants decide to draft a quarterback, they will once again be faced with an empty QB room in 2026. Perhaps slotting DeVito into an apprenticeship type role could be the beginning of their solutions.

Will Rodgers’ be able to play with DK Metcalf and George Pickens?

Kimes also suggested that the introduction of Rodgers to the Pittsburgh locker room could be cause for some immediate chemistry concerns. In noting the larger-than-life personalities of the Steelers’ wide receivers, she surmised that

“On one hand, Rodgers to the Steelers makes sense. They are the most linked together… On the other hand, to me, Aaron Rodgers playing with DK Metcalf and George Pickens is like a toxic fever dream. Am I crazy for thinking that he will lose his **** within two quarters of playing with those dudes?”

In noting that Rodgers is “…harder on his receivers than any other quarterback,” Kimes raises legitimate concerns over the future hall of famer’s ability to connect with the Pittsburgh receiving core. While Metcalf has been known to have the occasional outburst, nothing compares to the on-field shenanigans of George Pickens.

Pairing together two of the most volatile players at their respective positions would prove to either be disastrous or a stroke of brilliance on behalf of the Steelers. Nevertheless, Rodgers will continue to weigh out his options as the football world awaits the news of his next signing.