“NFL Would Probably Be Foolish Not To Show Her”: Travis Kelce’s Brother Jason and Brittany Mahomes Push Back Taylor Swift Criticism Before the Super Bowl

The NFL fanbase has been divided ever since Taylor Swift started attending Chiefs games for Travis Kelce. On one hand, there are fans who are head over heels for the wonderful relationship, while on the other hand, fans are viewing her as a distraction to the sport.

With the Chiefs being Super Bowl-bound in what is believed to be a dream come true year, there has been growing criticism of Taylor Swift shaping and influencing certain parts of the sport and its culture. And Travis Kelce’s big brother Jason and Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany took a firm stance about it.

Jason Kelce in his Pro Bowl appearance had a chat with WCPO’s Caleb Noe. During the interview, the elder Kelce addressed the Taylor Swift chatter before the Super Bowl.

“The attention’s there because the audience wants to see it,” Jason said. “I mean if people didn’t want to see it they wouldn’t be showing it, I know that. So I think you know she’s a world star, she’s the quintessential artist right now in the world.”

“Singer, songwriter, immensely talented,” he added. “An unbelievable role model for young women across the globe. So I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and show what… be a role model for all the young girls out there.”

However, Jason Kelce was not alone in sending a direct message to the singer’s haters, as Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany, who is a good friend of Taylor was crystal clear with her take.

Brittany Mahomes Backs Taylor Swift Amidst Criticism

Taylor Swift has attended all the Chiefs games with Brittany Mahomes and the two seem to have developed a natural bond as Chiefs Wags. Watching TayTay getting criticized online for her relationship with Travis becoming the center of attraction of the sport; Brittany wouldn’t let it slip so easily.

Brittany Mahomes added a pinch of salt to Charles Barkley’s comment, who called Swift haters a “loser.” She shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “Let them know.”

It was certainly a direct message to all the haters who have been complaining about Taylor Swift’s growing influence on the gridiron. Although the ‘Dads, Brads, and Chads’ have been against the world view of Swift dominating the sporting sphere but at this point, it seems inevitable considering the market that she has opened up for the league this past season.

As per Front Office Sports, she has generated around $331.5 million for the Chiefs and the NFL not to mention how much her game outfits have impacted local women-owned businesses, while also opening new avenues to the sport.