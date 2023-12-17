“You’re Crazy”: Even Rival Justin Jefferson Couldn’t Hold Himself Back from Singing Tee Higgins’ Praises

The Bengals improved 8-6 in the season as backup QB Jake Browning led the team to another nailbiting win in OT on Saturday. The highlight of the game came when WR Tee Higgins caught an unlikely pass and scored a much-needed TD, tying the two teams, and eventually forcing the game into OT. Even rival Justin Jefferson was left impressed.

Advertisement

The Vikings WR was spotted congratulating Higgins for the catch and said, “That was crazy! You’re crazy for that one,” referring to the unbelievable catch. Greatness recognizes greatness and Jefferson did not shy away from recognizing Higgins’ greatness. He displayed incredible sportsmanship as he went up to his rival, in a game that his own team lost, to commend Higgins’s skills.

Bengal fans saw Jefferson talk to their WR and were ready to bring him into the fold too:

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bengals_head/status/1736174316260143369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/burrowto5/status/1736177845313945605?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans commended Jefferson for his sportsmanship and Higgins for his play:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LongLiveMEN0/status/1736228483150315799?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AuthorRTkaelin/status/1736234418593820750?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In the final minute of Saturday’s game, Higgins managed to catch a jump ball near the sideline and impressively extended himself across the goal line. Despite the likelihood of an imminent interception, Higgins outmuscled the Vikings to secure possession of the ball. This unexpected touchdown played a crucial role in the Bengals tying the game at 24-24, with just 39 seconds remaining in regulation.

Tee Higgins’ Redemption Era

Saturday’s game came as a relief for Higgins in a season that was marked by significant struggle for the WR. Punctuated with injuries and brutal drops, Higgins was not in his best shape. Even during the Vikings matchup, the WR had no catches going into the fourth quarter, with both his TD drives coming in the last quarter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bengals/status/1736127827857019343?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He changed the tide for himself and by extension the Bengals as he ended the game with a total of four receptions for 61 yards, as the Bengals kept their playoffs alive by a sliver, even in the absence of Burrow and Chase. With the star players out with injury, Browning and Higgins will have to keep up their performances to lead the Bengals to the playoffs.