Jim Brown, Peyton Manning… Analysts Pick Superstars Worthy of a Place in the “Deion Sanders Hall of Fame Upper Room”

When Deion Sanders, widely regarded as the greatest cover corner in NFL history, made his fiery declaration in 2023 that the Hall of Fame was “becoming a free for all,” he was laying down a challenge to the very institution that enshrined him that it needs to separate the GOATs from the greats.

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more,” Sanders said back in 2023. “There needs to be a starting 11… There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame.”

His critique, while jarring, also had a solution: a different jacket. “I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys who are inducted are definitely deserving, but it needs to be a different color jacket. My jacket’s got to be a different color,” he insisted.

Now years later, at a moment when the sentiment around Sanders is at an all time high because of his recent battle with cancer, and the fact that the 2025 Hall of Fame is around the corner, NBC’s Mike Florio and analyst Chris Simms took it upon themselves to sketch out what “Deion Sanders’ Hall of Fame Upper Room” might actually look like.

The duo started off loud, going straight to the heart of dominance: “Lawrence Taylor. That’s who I’m starting with,” Simms said.

Taylor was soon followed by Jim Brown, another consensus no-brainer. “He might be the first guy you see when you walk into the room. The first major superstar…” said Simms. “A man among boys,” added Florio.

From there, the selections flowed. Reggie White — “The Minister of Defense” — was quickly locked in. “He and Lawrence Taylor might be the two best defensive players ever,” Simms claimed.

But Mike Florio, at this point, had enough, as he soon threw out tradition and made room for Tom Brady, who hasn’t even made it to the Hall of Fame yet. “He’s not in yet, but come on. We’re reserving a space for the GOAT,” the analyst justified himself, quite fairly.

Talking about quarterbacks and greatness, obviously missing out on Peyton Manning would have been a crime. Simms hence added the former Colts legend’s name with special praise: “We were more nervous when Peyton came to town than Tom,” Simms said. “You didn’t stop Peyton. You just hoped to survive him.”

Out wide, the obvious names landed with gravity: Jerry Rice… “The original GOAT,” recalled Simms. In the backfield, meanwhile, Jim Brown was joined by Walter Payton, another no-brainer for the duo.

Last but not least, legendary middle linebacker Jack Lambert earned his spot on aura alone. “Everything about Jack Lambert oozes football,” said Florio. “He set the tone for one of the greatest defenses in history.”

While the jury is divided on what the metrics are for a demarcation in an already segmented list, what’s clear is that Florio and Simms didn’t just honor Deion Sanders’ frustration. They also honored his vision and reminded the football world that some legends stand a little taller, even in a room full of busts.

Is that a good thing? Time will tell. But when it comes to greatness and football, it’s hard not to take Deion Sanders seriously.