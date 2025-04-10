“This is Just a Big Sony Endorsement”: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Boldly Address ‘Chain Gang Conspiracy Theory’

Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce talk on the 4th tee during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Friday, July 12, 2024. Credit-Tom R. Smedes/Special to RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

As far as conspiracies go, Travis and Jason Kelce may have just uncovered a new one for NFL fans to dive into. For years, the fans have joked that the league is scripted—but now, some believe there’s more truth to that than ever before. In the upcoming season, the NFL is officially replacing the traditional chain system with Hawk-Eye technology to measure first downs, a move that’s raising eyebrows after last season’s controversy involving the Bills.

Advertisement

Twice during a critical game, Josh Allen appeared to have clearly reached the first-down marker. Despite multiple camera angles suggesting he made it, the referees ruled otherwise. Fans cried foul, pointing to a perceived bias in favor of the Chiefs. Now, with the chain gang getting the boot, some are questioning whether the league is trying to quietly clean up a bad look or cover something up.

However, Travis isn’t buying into the conspiracy theories. Instead, he believes the NFL’s decision is simply a move to promote Sony’s Hawk-Eye virtual technology system.

” I think this is just a big Sony endorsement. I think it’s just that everybody’s going to be talking about the Sony Hawkeye virtual measurement system and this is just like a big like plug for Sony,” he outlined.

Jason agreed with his brother, the Chiefs’ tight end, pointing out that this isn’t some grand conspiracy—it’s just business. He argued that Sony is likely paying the NFL a hefty sum to showcase the Hawk-Eye system, which explains why the league is going out of its way to brand it as Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology.

According to Jason, the NFL doesn’t refer to any other in-game technology by its company name, which makes this situation stand out—and, to him, reveals the motive clearly. That’s why he is against the move.

“You are 1000 percent right. It’s not a conspiracy because there is no fu*king chance it would be called a Sony Hawkeye virtual measuring system. The only reason that is the thing is because Sony paid out the as* to have this as a fu*king thing in the NFL,” Jason explained.

While Jason loves the outmoded chain system and human error that comes with it, his objections mostly stem from the NFL trying to push Sony on them. He believes they should simply call it a virtual measuring system and make the change.

“I’m against the Sony Hawkeye virtual measuring system simply because it’s called the Sony Hawkeye measuring system. Don’t f*cking sell me Sony and their measuring system. Simply say” Hey we got a virtual measuring system now.”

Following Jason’s rant, Travis quickly backpedaled, jokingly apologizing to the NFL for cracking open this particular can of worms and potentially blowing the league’s cover.

Still fixated on Sony’s involvement in the Hawk-Eye system, the former Eagle took issue with the way the technology was being explained. He wasn’t a fan of the jargon—words like triangulation and predefined models didn’t sit well with him. Jason Kelce admitted he could not wrap his head around how the system works and questioned its reliability over the existing camera angles.

It’s a good thing the NFL is finally moving on from the seemingly error-prone chain system. Various sports have been using the Hawk-eye technology for years, so it’s refreshing to see a $20 billion league finally catch up with the times. Better late than never. This upgrade should significantly cut down on those contentious, high-stakes moments where human error can sway the outcome of a game.