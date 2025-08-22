Nick Sirianni Praises Jalen Hurts for Selflessly Sacrificing Stats to Help Eagles Win Last Season

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (left) and head coach Nick Sirianni celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts silenced the doubters (though as it turns out, only for a few days) when he took home the MVP of Super Bowl 59 earlier this year. He outdueled Patrick Mahomes, going 17-for-22 for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while also chipping in 11 rushes for 72 yards (which led the team) and a TD.

Hurts was the QB, so he was obviously one of the favorites to win Super Bowl MVP. But looking at his regular-season stats, he was one of the least likely candidates to win that prestigious award. The Philadelphia Eagles QB threw for just 2,903 yards and 18 TDs, the former of which was a career low.

However, Hurts set career highs in completion percentage (68.7), passer rating (103.7), and yards per attempt (8.0). He also threw just five INTs as he submitted by far his most efficient season as a starter despite those low counting stats.

While Hurts may not have yet convinced everyone, Nick Sirianni remains firmly on his side. The Eagles’ head coach loves Hurts’ dedication to winning at the expense of his own individual glory.

“His desire to win and do anything necessary to win is what I admire most about him. His selflessness. Last year, we handed the ball off a little bit more. But his job was to be efficient, and he was,” he stated.

“I know a lot of people talk about passing yards or passing touchdowns. But the job of the quarterback is to be efficient with the football, lead the team, and win the football game. I love his selflessness. I could go on all day about how much I think of Jalen Hurts,” he added.

.@Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on what he loves about QB Jalen Hurts and how he continues to get better. 📻 https://t.co/eZfeEGnRoG#Eagles | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/WWl8D0uQwF — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) August 22, 2025

Even in the playoffs leading to the Super Bowl, Hurts had been the same efficient but quiet player in the box score. He averaged 168.0 yards and 1.0 TDs during those first three games. He knew his role, and he played it. Then, when the Kansas City Chiefs sold out to stop Saquon Barkley in the Super Bowl, Hurts put on the cape.

Sirianni doesn’t just love Hurts’ selflessness, however. He’s also highly appreciative of the QB’s dedication to his craft. Hurts has never been the best QB in the league, and he has continually worked on the small things to fine-tune his game to make himself as efficient as he was last year.

“What I love about him is he continues to get better. He finds the minute details. Whether that’s his drops, his timing, and all that stuff, little improvements in the basic fundamentals of playing quarterback. And that’s what you love from your leader,” he explained.

“If you want everyone to strive to get better, well, the guys at the top better be doing that. And he’s a great example of that. He played efficient last year, being over 100 QB rating for the year, that’s not easy to do as we know,” he added.

Jalen Hurts has been the definition of Mamba Mentality since winning that Super Bowl. Despite reaching the pinnacle, he’s no longer satisfied. There’s a new, bigger goal now: a dynasty. Perhaps after they win three Super Bowls, Hurts might finally consider it worthy to don his Super Bowl rings. Until then, they’ll stay safely in a display case.

As the author of the Mamba Mentality, Kobe Bryant, would say: “Job’s not finished.”