Yet Again, Lamar Jackson’s IQ Came Into the Spotlight as He Geared up to Face Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson missed his first SB appearance by an inch. The Chiefs went to his home ground and looted and plundered, taking home yet another AFC Championship. While Lamar Jackson held his own throughout the season, he fell to the reigning Chiefs. And whenever he’s in the spotlight, as he was right before the Championship game, there’s one thing from his past that always comes to haunt him.

Instagram Content Creator Sheffield Shuffler posted a video discussing the Dumbest NFL Player based on the Wonderlic Test Score and highlights how Lamar is among the lowest scorers on the test. The Wonderlic test requires players to answer 50 questions in 12 minutes, with each correct answer carrying one point. The test aims to measure cognitive abilities under tight time constraints, and QBs typically score an average of 26 points. However, Lamar had an underwhelming score of 13.

The infamous and much-debated IQ test significantly impacted Jackson’s draft position. Initially projected as an early first-round pick, he was ultimately selected 32 overall. However, the test score failed to consider his, impressive stats, which included over 9000 passing yards, 4000 rushing yards, and numerous accolades such as the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, and the Heisman Trophy.

A score of 13 translates to an IQ of 87. Anyone who has an IQ between 85 and 115, is considered normal, so Lamar was lower end of being normal. However, it was former Titans QB Vince Young, who scored the lowest of the test, scoring just 6 and possessing an IQ of just 71. This raises questions about the correlation between perceived intelligence as measured by the test and on-field performance. Being smarter on a written test doesn’t necessarily translate into better in the realm of football.

What’s Test Scores Gotta Do With It

Fans wasted no time expressing their candid opinions on the creator’s video. Many argue that the test is inaccurate and fails to translate into success on the field. Some went so far as to call out the content creator for producing such types of posts. Few of them even questioned the need for the test.

Fans wrote,

Lamar Jackson’s success proves that on-field performance, talent, hard work, and perseverance beat any test result out there. Heisman winner continues to dominate the league with MVP performances. But Lamar is hoping to prove naysayers wrong yet again as takes on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his first-ever AFC Championship game.

Despite being on the course to win his second MVP, there are still people who believe he needs to win an SB and if he wants to be the best, he needs to beat the best. The Ravens go into the game as favorites but the Chiefs team which is playing in their 6th consecutive AFC game, has the experience and knows how to get the job done.