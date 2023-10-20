When is Justin Jefferson Coming Back in Purple & Gold? Latest Update on Minnesota’s Star WR’s Injury

Dec 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates the win after the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings’ first game without Justin Jefferson was a tough ordeal, underscoring his pivotal role in their scoring capabilities. The Vikings took swift action, placing their star receiver on injured reserve following his hamstring injury against the Chiefs. Some of the fans were left wondering if the Vikings made a premature move.

Advertisement

Jefferson was a linchpin in his team’s remarkable performance last season, and indeed he holds the key to the Vikings’ playoff aspirations this year. However, there’s a wait before he can don the purple and gold again. The Minnesota Vikings secured their first victory against the Chicago Bears, winning 19-13. Although, it was evident that they’ll require Justin’s presence to mount the playoff challenge.

Justin Jefferson Injury Update: Vikings Star Could Face a 4-6 Week Absence

The Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver is facing a 4-6 week hiatus due to a hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team has placed him on injury reserve for at least four weeks, with return timing contingent on further evaluations.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1712156830737072154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Navigating hamstring injuries can be challenging, and the Minnesota Vikings are proceeding with utmost caution when it comes to their wide receiver. When asked if Jefferson could miss the rest of the season, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell kept it succinct, saying, “I do not.” Jefferson’s condition appears stable, but a specific return date remains undisclosed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realmnsportsfan/status/1711477871439487118?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After emerging victorious against the Bears, Justin Jefferson is set to miss the Vikings’ next three games against the 49ers, Packers, and Falcons. If his recovery and treatment proceed as planned, there’s optimism about his return in Week 10 against the Saints, a home game for the Vikings.

Medical experts suggest the hamstring injury could extend to six weeks, but the four-week mark will provide a clearer picture of his status.

Advertisement

Unpacking Jefferson’s 2023 Numbers and Last Season’s Impact

Prior to his placement on the injured reserve list, Justin Jefferson made an impressive start to the 2023 season, securing 36 receptions, 571 receiving yards, and 3 receiving touchdowns, with an impressive average of 15.9 yards per catch.

Reflecting on his remarkable 2022 campaign, Jefferson dominated the league with 128 receptions, 1,809 receiving yards, and a total of nine touchdowns. His outstanding achievements didn’t go unnoticed, as he claimed the Offensive Player of the Year title and was a finalist for the league MVP.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1682499197273030656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Justin made history by surpassing Randy Moss for the franchise record of the most receptions in the first three years of a career. A standout moment occurred against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, where Jefferson hauled in 10 passes for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown, helping the Vikings secure a thrilling overtime victory.

His one-handed catch for 32 yards on 4ht down and 18, in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, became legendary and found its place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jefferson also earned first-team All-Pro honors and secured his third Pro Bowl nomination. As the Vikings face a 2-4 record, the prospect of Justin’s return stands as a potential game-changer for the team’s fortunes.