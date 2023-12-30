FS1’s Joy Taylor Backs Denver Broncos For Benching Russell Wilson

The fans and analysts are in splits with the Denver Broncos’ decision to bench veteran QB Russell Wilson for the rest of the season and put the cape on Jarrett Stidham to take the team forward. Television host Joy Taylor supports this move, stating it’s acceptable for the franchise to explore options beyond Russell.

Joy Taylor offers a perspective on Denver’s decision to bench Russell Wilson, talking about the need to separate his persona from his recent on-field performance. She even pointed out that he has also been the face of the league. However, Taylor raises questions about his recent on-field performance, which is because of the results-driven nature of the business. She prompts a critical examination of Wilson’s recent contributions in the context of the team’s current decision.

The Fox Sports 1 host expressed concern about Russell Wilson’s 17-27 record in the last 44 starts. She pointed out only four games with over 300 passing yards, excluding a high-scoring loss questioning whether this record is acceptable.

“He’s 17 and 27 over his last 44 starts. 17 and 27, Is that good? I don’t, I’m not great at math. But that sounds bad when you say it out loud. He’s had four games where he has thrown for over 300 passing yards in those 44 starts.” Joy Taylor added.

Joy pondered the debate around Russell’s current form versus his celebrated past. She emphasized the need for offensive improvements and adjustments for a better performance next year while being cautious about moving off Wilson.

Joy Taylor Analyzes Russ’ Decision as Mahomes vs Russell Wilson Stats Comparison Sparks Social Media Buzz

Joy delved into the expectations and pressures faced by quarterbacks as they climb the success ladder. She made the point that the correlation between higher pay, increased responsibilities, and the heightened scrutiny that comes with it. The television host pointed out that Russell Wilson, by demanding and orchestrating his move to another team, actively sought this situation.

Acknowledging the quarterback’s role as the face of the organization, she highlighted how Wilson is in a position he chose for himself despite facing criticism. Joy puts the spotlight on the fact that the entire failure can’t be solely blamed on Russell Wilson, quarterbacks inevitably receive the most blame due to their significant pay and role.

She argued that in many situations, it’s not solely the quarterback’s fault, but the quarterback becomes the focal point of criticism.

Joy extended the discussion to the long-term perspective, highlighting the importance of considering the 2025 season. If Russell Wilson is not deemed Sean Payton’s guy and isn’t expected to stay, the organization must plan for the future, both in terms of Denver Broncos‘ performance and financial considerations for acquiring a new quarterback.

Russell Wilson liked a social media post defending him, comparing his stats favorably to Patrick Mahomes following his benching. The post highlighted that despite Wilson’s benching, he had statistically outperformed some of the league’s biggest stars.

Both Wilson and Mahomes had 26 passing touchdowns, but the Denver quarterback had fewer interceptions with eight, contrasting Mahomes’ 14 picks. The post sparked discussions about Wilson’s performance and the surprising statistics in comparison to the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Both quarterbacks had the same yards per attempt at 6.9, but Wilson had three rushing touchdowns while Mahomes had none.

Russell Wilson also outperformed Mahomes in NFL Week 8, leading the Broncos to a 24-9 victory over Kansas City. In 15 starts, the 35-year-old completed 66% of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season.