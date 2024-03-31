Nick Wright Predicts Brock Purdy Won’t Be Able to ‘Carry’ the Niners Once Kyle Shanahan Offers Him a Hefty Contract

A few days ago, 49ers CEO Jed York and HC Shanahan expressed their willingness to ink a massive contract extension with Brock Purdy in 2025. His performance last season is no secret and a lucrative deal is only expected when the time comes. However, not everyone believes he is worthy of an extension, as Purdy’s critics continue to disperse doubts over his abilities and mental toughness. And one such doubter is the Chiefs’ fanatic, Nick Wright.

Advertisement

Despite performing at the highest level last season, Mr. Irrelevant has been battling the label of a system QB, dependent on great offensive weapons and the brilliant play calling of Kyle Shanahan. In his latest episode of What’s Wright with Nick Wright, the sportscaster asserted that as soon as that big contract extension comes, Purdy’s ability to perform and produce big numbers will experience a sharp descent because the team won’t be able to afford other talents that they desperately need. He won’t be able to carry that team on his shoulders and the franchise will rue agreeing to an undeserving contract.

” Deep down, when he’s being honest, Kyle Shananah knows, what everyone knows — the moment Brock Purdy was to go from $1 million to $5o million and you have to pluck away a lot of those weapons and that roster, he’s not going to be able to carry,” Wright said.

Advertisement

Purdy, in just his second season in the league, has taken the franchise to two NFC Conference Championship games and an appearance in the Super Bowl, where despite his good performance, he came up short. Last season, he threw for 4280 yards, with 31 TDs and 11 picks. He had a passer rating of 113 and a pass completion rate of nearly 70%.

Moreover, Wright believes Shanahan‘s situation is similar to McDaniels’s at the Dolphins as both are tactically brilliant coaches working with good QBs and have been able to build great offenses with much-needed talents around their shot-callers. But he feels it won’t be the same once the contract extension for both Purdy and Tua comes and they lose these crucial weapons on both sides of the ball.

Nick Wright Says Both Shanahan and McDaniels Are in the Same Boat

Wright argues that giving a new lucrative contract to Purdy or Tua will lead to their teams losing that edge offensively. He said both Shanahan and McDaniels are great offensive minds who have achieved success despite not having an elite QB. However, if either coach pays their QB as if they are elite, the excuse of lacking a great QB disappears. He said,

“I think Kyle Shanahan is a great coach and a brilliant offensive mind. I grade both Shanahan and McDaniel on a curve of- look what they are doing despite the limitations forced upon them at QB. If either one of those guys signs off on that QB, becoming the highest-paid QB in football that curve goes away, goes away entirely. You are judged as if you have a great QB because you paid him like he is a great QB.”

Advertisement

Purdy is bound to get paid one time or another if he continues to perform like he did last season. Yes, the 49ers have a stacked offense, but that doesn’t mean Purdy doesn’t have to do anything. No QB in the past has achieved success and won Super Bowls without great offensive weapons. Yet, only Purdy is being demeaned because he was the last pick of the draft, and no one expected him to even earn the starting role. Naysayers can say whatever they want, but surely, Purdy will lead his club to great heights in the seasons to come.