“Jalen Hurts is Not a Fully Established Player”: Analyst Nick Wright Grills Super Bowl-Bound Eagles QB Despite Terrific Run

The Superbowl is just close to being a week away. The much-awaited showdown of the year will have the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs contesting for the most-priced possession in football. With Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts going head to head for this clash, a lot is in store for the final game of this season. The two quarterbacks have been in top form and Mahomes is probably going to be crowned as MVP.

Nick Wright doesn’t believe Jalen hurts is a MVP Caliber player & says Josh Allen was better than him this season pic.twitter.com/uJhBYWqGq3 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 2, 2023

Jalen Hurts too has had a phenomenal year so far. He will be playing his first Superbowl while Mahomes comes with some experience at the biggest stage of football. He has been a former Superbowl champion and will have that backing him going into this fixture. This matchup is also a history-maker. It is the first time two starting black quarterbacks will go head-to-head at a Superbowl.

While Mahomes has already established himself as one of the greats in the league, the Jalen Hurts show has just started coming about just about now. This is just his second year as a starter in the league and he has racked up some insane numbers already. His stats reflect the year he’s having. But just as it goes in sports, there are always going to be critics.

Jalen Hurts gets disrespected on national TV

NFL analyst Nick Wright, criticized Hurts. He doesn’t think Hurts is an MVP-caliber player. Calling him a sports underdog, Wright believes, the rah-rah around his name is due to the surrounding narrative. The dreamy storyline that he has had from being dropped by his college team to going to the Superbowl, according to Wright, is the reason for his popularity. He even went on to say that the Eagles don’t trust him to throw the ball since his injury. Hurts has been a force in rushing and has 13 rushing touchdowns to his name this season.

Nick Wright didn’t stop the criticism there. He went on to add how the Eagles’ QB has not been the same since his injury. He said Jalen Hurts hasn’t even been good during the playoffs but no one will admit it. Having been one of Josh Allen’s biggest critics, Wright even went on to say that Allen had a better season than Hurts.

It’s not clear whether he has an anti-Hurts propaganda because some of his takes don’t make a lot of sense. Jalen Hurts will take this criticism to strength as he prepares for the biggest game of his career thus far.

