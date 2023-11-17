Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Coach Bill Belichick as Patriots Suffer Worst Record Since 2000

Dec 14, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick (R) after clinching the AFC East title with a 41-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots’ recent overseas journey ended in disappointment, scoring just six points in a loss to a rookie coach and a backup quarterback with a 10-19 record. Their season has been marked by new lows, from a 38-3 loss in Dallas to a 34-0 embarrassment against the Saints. Even losing to McDaniels and middling teams like the Commanders and Colts has defined this challenging year.

At present, the Patriots hold the title of the NFL’s worst team. The only positive side is getting a first-round pick next year. The franchise’s decline has sparked discussions about the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, as the team is enduring its worst record since 2000.

Tom Brady, in his recent podcast episode of “Let’s Go!” with Jim Gray, addressed the lamentable state of his former franchise. Brady suggested a shift in strategy is vital, hinting that the Patriots’ struggles may stem from a lack of adaptability.

Belichick’s impressive tenure includes six Super Bowls, 17 AFC East division titles, and numerous 10-win seasons in his 24 years with the Patriots. However, rumors of him getting sacked this year have made serious headlines. NESN’s Adam London even predicted the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach would get fired if the Pats lost their international bout. Nevertheless, as it seems, Robert Kraft remains steadfast in his belief in Belichick, either waiting for the season’s end or placing his faith in it.

Tom Brady Speaks on the Struggling New England Patriots

Tom Brady’s veiled critique seems directed at Belichick’s coaching methods, which, as per Brady, haven’t evolved despite the team’s recent challenges. The seven-time Super Bowl champion noted,

“You’ve got to change your strategy, different weeks there’s different challenges,” followed by, “I don’t think he’s [Belichick] coaching any different now than the way he coached when we were undefeated,”

However, TB12 made it very clear that success in the NFL doesn’t come easy, and the recent challenges shouldn’t solely fall on the head coach.

A season marred by a 2-8 record diverges drastically from Brady and Belichick’s successful era, casting doubt on Belichick’s present approach. Securing a top pick in the 2024 NFL draft might be the Patriots’ golden ticket. With prospects like Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, or Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, they could find their new signal caller.

Tom Brady acknowledged the Patriots’ challenging phase. He hinted at the underlying concerns within the team’s leadership and strategy. The spotlight on Belichick’s unchanging methods intensifies amid rumors of a possible end to his coaching tenure. Although, a standout quarterback could bring back glory days.