Jalen Hurts Explains How His Contagious Energy Is Spreading Through the Eagles Locker Room

Despite having just reached the pinnacle of success in the NFL by winning a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts remains perhaps the most locked-in player in the league. His success hasn’t led to complacency. The bane of the Kansas City Chiefs has been making headlines for his laser-focused mindset heading into the new campaign.

Hurts has barely celebrated his big win. When the Eagles showed up for training camp earlier this week, they were presented with their official Super Bowl rings. Everyone was taking pictures, hanging out, and having fun, Hurts included. But upon closer inspection, it became clear that the QB was the only one in the group not wearing his ring.

In fact, he never put it on at all, from what we can tell. When asked about that at his first training camp presser afterwards, he said that he was simply focused on next year already. And according to Hurts, that Mamba Mentality he’s bringing to the table has started to spread around the Eagles locker room. His linemen, such as Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson, have already started following Hurts’ lead in this respect.

“It’s a bit contagious. That’s what you want, everybody to have a similar mentality and a similar approach in what we’re trying to accomplish ultimately,” Hurts told Mike Garafolo.

“You talk about doing something after success, where it depends on where your eyes are and what you hold onto, because I hold onto ’22. And many other shortcomings. So those are things you use as fuel.”

When Hurts says he’s holding onto “22” he means the 2022 season, where he played an excellent game in Super Bowl 57, but his Eagles fell short in a great 38-35 shootout. Even after winning a Super Bowl and getting revenge on the exact team that beat him previously, Hurts continues to focus on the tomorrow rather than wallowing in his own success.

He credits his dad with this sharply focused mentality, but Hurts also revealed that he has been receiving useful advice from none other than Michael Jordan himself. Talk about a winner who had a dogged mentality.

Hurts recently spoke about some of the advice Black Jesus had for him. “He used every word but ‘repeat.’ And I can appreciate that… I think it’s just purely about resetting, you know? Being able to build that relationship and have those conversations is always helpful. It’s something I look forward to and appreciate. Ultimately, it’s a new journey. It’s a blank canvas.”

“Regardless of whether you win a championship or lose a championship, that next year you have to be able to reset with the right focus and pursue it with great intensity, great passion. And I think that’s where we are.”

Jalen Hurts is definitely going to the correct sources when it comes to athletic dominance. Michael Jordan’s six straight NBA titles in the 1990s (with a two-year baseball hiatus in the middle) are a unique achievement in sports. No doubt Hurts wants something similar.

That’s probably why he still hasn’t changed his screensaver.