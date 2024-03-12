“Niners Tears” Named New Flavor Released by Shatto Milk Company to Honor Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Win

It’s been almost a month since the Chiefs won their 4th Lombardy Trophy against the San Francisco 49ers in Sin City. However, it seems the winning euphoria is yet to fade for the Kansas City fans, as they keep on rubbing the loss in the faces of all Bay Area fans.

Advertisement

A KC area dairy farm called “The Shatto Milk Company” has recently announced its plans to release two new flavors of milk to celebrate the victory of the Chiefs over the Niners for the second time in 5 years. The first flavor, which is a shot at the losing team, will be called Niners Tear with the flavor of salted caramel. They plan to bring out the milk from March 16th through their own Shatto Milk Country outlet.

Advertisement

People will then be able to purchase the flavored milk from grocery stores located across the Kansas City area, Des Moines, Warrensburg, St. Joseph, and Columbia. Notably, the second flavor is yet to be announced. Moreover, they previously released their beloved red velvet milk to pay tribute to the Chiefs’ 4th Super Bowl appearance in five seasons. It was released on the 29th of February, as per KSNT.

They launched another flavor after Kansas City won the AFC Championship title against the Ravens. This limited-edition Chocolate Cherry flavor was released on January 10th. The bottle had the words “Champs” written on it in yellow with red confetti.

Throughout the season, there was a consistent exchange of trash talk with the Chiefs and the Niners in the mix. Nick Bosa once took a jab at the Chiefs’ Offensive Line for what he saw as constant holding without getting flagged or penalized, sparking all sorts of relations. Niners star Deebo Samuel, on the other hand, engaged in a war of words with the Eagles’ James Bradbury, whom he labeled as ‘Trash.’ Following the Super Bowl loss, Fletcher Cox didn’t hold back any punches and ‘cooked‘ Deebo. Additionally, Jets’ Sauce Gardner took a jab at the 49ers, criticizing them for being only good on paper. Given this backdrop, it’s unsurprising that Chiefs fans have joined in to mock their team’s defeated opponents.

Nonetheless, it seems that the Shatto Milk Company has a habit of feasting on the tears of Kansas City’s losing opponents as they keep churning out new flavors of milk.

Advertisement

Not the First Time Shatto Milk Released Kansas City Chiefs Flavors

This isn’t the first season in which the Shatto Milk Company has taken a jab at the fallen teams. After the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LVII over the Eagles last season, they produced roughly 11k bottles of milk named ‘The Eagle Tear‘. Sounds familiar? This cheesecake-flavored milk was available through home delivery and the Dairy Farm’s partners.

Before the 2023 draft, they introduced their limited-edition Apple Pie flavor, Golden Age. They even commemorated Mahomes‘ 2nd NFL MVP win by bringing out their famous chocolate cherry milk. They will soon be bringing out a new milk flavor for this year’s draft too, as per KMBC News.

It’s no longer a surprise that local businesses are booming with the Chiefs making strides in the NFL. After two back-to-back Lombardies, the club will now aim for a three-peat, and surely, along with its success, we will hear more news like these.