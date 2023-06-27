Even 2 Years After Retirement, Julian Edelman is Busting Myths Related to “Drunk” Rob Gronkowski, “Total BS”

Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (81) celebrates with teammates Rob Gronkowski (87) and Wes Welker (83) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots duo of Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski formed an unbreakable bond while playing together. Even after retiring from the NFL, their friendship remains as strong as ever. Recently, Julian took to Twitter to voice his opinion against the way his pal Gronk is often represented in the media.

It is no secret that Julian really likes Rob. In fact, not long ago, Edelman appeared on the ‘No Chill’ podcast where he shared several entertaining stories from his Patriots days. Remembering a memorable Red Sox game where he truly got to know how big of a rockstar Gronk really was, Julian stated, “Gronk gets out of the sunroof. Everybody’s going crazy. People are throwing shirts.”

Julian Edelman stands up for Gronk

Julian Edelman recently addressed the claims made about Rob Gronkowski’s partying habits by Jake Bequette on ‘Prime Time with Alex Stein.’ Jake had stated that Gronk “would pass out on the training tables” in Patriots’ locker room after partying all night.

Refuting Jake’s claims, Edelman called them as “BS”. “Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was once of the most dedicated teammates I had,” Julian wrote on Twitter. Edelman, who retired from professional football two years ago on April 21, 2021, fiercely defending Gronk, clearly shows that the TE left an everlasting impact on his mates and his teams.

Patrick Chung, another Patriots veteran, shared Edelman’s sentiment. He suggested that some individuals are willing to go to great lengths to gain their moment of fame by unnecessarily painting people like Gronk in a bad light.

Unveiling Gronk’s dedication: Numbers don’t lie

While Rob Gronkowski may have enjoyed his fair share of parties, his statistics clearly show that he never allowed it to affect his gameplay. Over his 11-year career, playing for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski registered 621 catches, 9,286 receiving yards, and an impressive 93 touchdowns.

He definitely has earned the right to be included in the list of the greatest tight ends of all time. Coming to silverware, Gronkowski earned five Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro honors, and won three Super Bowl championships. Looking at all this, isn’t tough to understand why Julian Edelman and Patrick Chung vouched for Gronk’s professionalism.

Gronkowski’s ability to strike a balance between his vibrant social life and his dedication towards football will serve as an example for upcoming generation of athletes.