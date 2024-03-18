Elite Saxophonist Jason Kelce Goes Deep Into How His Pro Football Career Was Impacted by Music

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks to members of the media during a press conference held at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Friday, February 3, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Philadelphia Eagles Prepare For The Super Bowl 7. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

After a historic 13-year-long stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce decided to hang up his cleats. The future Hall of Famer will now be looking for new challenges and picking up a few things to keep himself occupied — however, given his passion for music from High School, it wouldn’t be very surprising if he considers giving it a try.

During his recent chat on the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis, Jason revealed how he got into music and how it shaped his football career. He noted that during his high school days at Cleveland Heights, kids from an early age were indoctrinated with music and were made to learn to play a musical instrument, and every student had to abide by that. Jason picked up the Saxophone while Travis picked up the Trumpet.

While the younger Kelce gave up easily, Jason stuck to it and played it through high school and even after that. Jason believes playing in a band has allowed him to achieve excellence in sports and other avenues of his life. He also feels that kids should keep themselves occupied by participating in multiple sports, while also taking part in as many extracurricular activities as they can. In his view, these projects will help them learn different lessons and will also help them later in life.

For Jason, being part of a band taught him the value and importance of practice in life. Just like an instrument, you will be dreadful at any new thing you pick up in life. You can only become good with constant practice. Drawing on his experience, Jason says the way you learn how to play a song on an instrument, like how you slow it down, and go through the notes, the same things can apply to football. You cannot run a route at full speed every single time — you have to mix it up and know when to up the tempo.

“I really think playing band and playing music in general has allowed me to excel in sport and other things because as with anything I encourage kids to play as many sports, do as many extracurriculars as you can that you enjoy because you end up drawing thing from each one of those that is unique and different,” Jason said. “In band, in my opinion, if you want the value and importance of practice, nothing will teach you more clearer than an instrument. The first time you pick up that instrument and try to play anything, you’re going to be terrible. But the more you practise at it, you will get good.”

Nonetheless, Jason only doesn’t talk the talk, as he used to play different instruments and made quite a name for himself with the school’s band.

Saxophonist Jason Kelce’s Music Career

Listening to the Eagles 2023 Christmas album, we can certainly say Jason knew his way around music. Kelce played saxophone all through high school too. The 6-time First Team All-Pro Center played in a Symphonic band and Jazz Ensemble at Cleveland Heights High School. The Jazz Ensemble attracted crowds and was distinguished for anyone who was part of it. He recalled,

“In Cleveland Heights, everybody had to start with an instrument in 4th grade. I started with Saxophone and played it through high school. I played in a symphonic band in high school as well as I played in the jazz ensemble, which at Cleveland Heights was pretty prestigious.”

When Kelce was in the band, he visited Chicago, New York City, and Boston. Aside from the saxophone, Jason also played multiple instruments like the clarinet and trombone. Over the years, he has taught himself harmonica, guitar, etc, and will surely be putting together a Christmas Album again this year.

Away from the gridiron, Jason will now opt to enjoy his life and spend time with his beautiful family. But if he decides to give music a go, without any doubt, he will surely excel in it, just like he did on the football field. His story is a story that defines what an underdog can achieve in life if he puts his mind and focus on his goal. You just need a dogged sense of purpose, hard work, and perseverance to do so.