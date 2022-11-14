Tom Brady’s “Crypto Is Going Nowhere” Interview Resurfaces Amidst Threat To $650 Million Fortune, Thanks To FTX Going Bankrupt

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on during warms ups before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has had a really tough 2022. Although things are getting better on the professional front, his season didn’t really start off as well as he would have wanted.

Moreover, after much deliberation, Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce a little while back. Things were really not going well for Tom due to which, we also witnessed a few of his angry outbursts on the field this year.

As if these setbacks weren’t enough, it was revealed a few days back that Tom and Gisele are set to loose a massive chunk of their wealth which they had put in maximizing their stake in FTX, a crypto exchange.

Tom Brady’s FTX Investment Turned Out To Be a Monumental Disaster

Tom has been actively talking about cryptocurrencies since the last year. He is a huge believer of crypto due to which, he had no hesitation in putting a lot of green to keep the wheels running at FTX.

However, recently, the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy and although the exact amount Tom will end up losing isn’t determined yet, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that he is set to witness quite a fall in his wealth graph.

Of course, one invests a massive chunk of $650 million fortune in anything when he is 100% sure that it will work out well. Back in May 2021, Tom sat down for an interview with FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and revealed why exactly he has so much faith in crypto.

“Crypto is not going anywhere. I am a big believer in it,” Brady had said, adding that in the quarterback room, everyday, there is a lot of chat about different tokens and how they are performing.

Although Brady had accepted that there is a lot of volatility in this industry, he went on to add that this happens whenever something new as ‘market disruptive’ as crypto comes in.

Tom further stated that he is someone who likes to do something different, something out of the ordinary. He added that while doing anything which doesn’t conform to the mainstream does attract backlash, the same critics then become followers when that thing takes off.

While there might have been a lot of promise in what Tom had stated, currently, it seems like he might be regretting his choice and magnitude of investment.

