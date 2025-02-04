mobile app bar

“It’s Over For Philly”: NFL Fans React to Kirk Cousins’ Curse Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) removes his helmet after a victory Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If curses do exist, the Eagles might be doomed before they even take the field for Super Bowl 59. Why? Because they fell to Kirk Cousins during week 2 of the regular season—bringing with them the infamous Cousins Curse.

History shows that any team that has lost to a Cousins-led squad in the regular season has gone on to lose in the Super Bowl. So, is Philly destined to fall? Some fans certainly think so. They believe it’s over for the Eagles and they should just cancel the game. Others called it a crazy dumb stat and people come up with anything. See for yourself,

So, is the Cousins Curse real, or just a case of cherry-picked coincidences?

Last season, the 49ers lost to Kirk Cousins and the Vikings in the regular season—and later fell in the Super Bowl. The Packers lost in the divisional round and they too lost to him. In 2022, Kirk beat three playoff teams- the Bills, the Giants, and the Dolphins. Neither of these teams made it past the divisional round. In 2021, Cousins again defeated the Packers and the Steelers and both teams didn’t even advance to the Super Bowl.

Fourteen teams have gone up against the “Curse of Cousins” and all 14 teams failed to win the Super Bowl. Most of these teams lost in the playoffs and not the Super Bowl itself. That seems to support the theory.

There have been plenty of cases where teams beat Kirk Cousins during the regular season but still lost in the Super Bowl. The Eagles, for instance, defeated Cousins and the Vikings in 2022 but still fell to the Chiefs in the final. The Bengals did the same in 2021, taking down Cousins’ Vikings but ultimately losing to the Rams.

The Chiefs didn’t face him at all before their Super Bowl LV loss to the Buccaneers, and the 49ers never played him before falling to the Chiefs in 2020. Even the Rams, who lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, had already beaten Cousins earlier that season. Teams do lose big games for many reasons.

For the Eagles, superstition or a curse won’t decide their fate. Instead of worrying about a curse, they should be more concerned with the psychological weight of their last Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. If they can overcome that hurdle, they might finally bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philly after seven long years. Kansas City is a slight favorite to win the game.

