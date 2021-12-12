“No way in hell Bill Belichick would be the coach he is with Aaron Rodgers”: Shannon Sharpe blasts Packers QB for diva-like attitude, labels Tom Brady as the perfect quarterback

When it comes to Bill Belichick, his legacy is closely linked to Tom Brady, but many, including Shannon Sharpe, have said that Bill could have made it work with Aaron Rodgers.

The argument follows that while Brady was an incredible quarterback and had many legendary moments with the Patriots, another talented quarterback (like Aaron Rodgers) could have also made it work in Belichick’s impeccable coaching scheme.

Many people who argue this also argue that Brady was a system quarterback and that Bill Belichick was more responsible for the New England Patriots’ dynasty than Brady was.

That’s an incredibly tough debate, and there’s really no right answer to it except that Brady and Belichick were equally as responsible. There are many hypotheticals and scenarios you could consider, but the point is that none of those happened, and Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together.

brady and belichick are in a league of their own here it’s actually crazy pic.twitter.com/Rx3yv1PkIj — evelyn (@deleteevelyn) December 12, 2021

These debates between Brady and Belichick have been exacerbated this season as the Pats coach has schemed incredibly well this year, making him the Coach of the Year favorite. His performance against the Buffalo Bills was especially telling, and it’s led people like Shannon Sharpe to drop their claim that Aaron Rodgers could have also made Belichick’s system roll.

Also Read: “Peyton Manning dropped Tom Brady to a 44 overall”: New Madden 22 ratings adjustor hilariously downgrades Buccaneers QB in latest prank against former rival

Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think Bill Belichick would have been as successful with Aaron Rodgers instead of Tom Brady

Against the Buffalo Bills, Belichick implemented one of the craziest game plans you’ll ever see in modern day NFL football. Playing in a cold and windy environment where wind gusts were up to 55 m.p.h, Belichick dialed up a run-heavy attack agains the Buffalo defense.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones passed the ball only three times the entire night as the Patriots ran the ball 46 times. It was one of the weirdest games you’ll have ever watched in a league defined by high-octane passing attacks. After the game, Rodgers was asked on the Pat McAfee show if he’d be okay passing the ball only three times in a game. Rodgers completely deflected the question, saying it’d never come to a point where he’d throw the ball that less.

AJ Hawk made an appearance on the show, asking Rodgers the question. “Can you remember a game, college or the NFL, where you had your [fewest] passing attempts?” Hawk questioned. “And would you be okay if you only threw the ball three times in a game?”

“I don’t think that would be necessary,” Rodgers replied. “We’ve played in a lot of inclement weather. We’ve played in pouring down rain. We’ve played in dumping snow. We’ve played in some really bad wind games. And there’s little adjustments to the plan that you can make. And you realize what throws are your higher percentage throws.”

After that interview, Shannon Sharpe was extremely disappointed in the Packers QB, a player he had supported for so long to have upheld Bill Belichick’s system. He said that Rodgers was too selfish and always makes things about him when they don’t need to be. Sharpe also cited Brady’s ability to keep things like this on the down-low and greatness in sacrificing for the team.

Got a lot of shit for my Rodgers thread yesterday 😂 even though what I said is true. Shannon Sharpe is not my favorite person, but he’s absolutely spot on here. I’ve been saying the same things for years. This is a great Take! #ForeverNE #SeekingSeven with Mac Jones LFG pic.twitter.com/lluLv6uUIX — Boston 🎄Mike ⛄️ (@boston_sp0rts20) December 12, 2021

Rodgers’ comments against Bill Belichick were definitely interesting, if not a a little unwarranted, but again, these conversations are all hypothetical. Until and unless Rodgers had played under Belichick or will play with him, there’s no telling how things would have worked out.

Also Read: “Bryce Young not even the best on his team, Kenny Pickett should have won”: CFB fans are furious after Alabama QB wins Heisman making it back to back for Crimson Tide