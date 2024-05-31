Drake Maye Excelling in Patrick Mahomes’ Trick Play Gives Patriots Fans a New Ray of Hope

The New England Patriots faced a tough few years, but with a few notable changes now, there are signs of improvement. Their draft selections include the promising QB, Drake Maye, who was picked third overall and seems to be garnering only positive relations as of now. On Thursday’s OTA, the rookie even showed why the fans should be excited about the team’s future with a stunning Patrick Mahomes-style ‘no look‘ pass.

A video from the practice session, uploaded by the team’s official channel on Instagram, featured #10 Maye blazing with the pigskin in his hand. While he looked to his right, the rookie threw the ball to a receiver on his left, who caught it with great ease. Maye’s skill managed to impress the bystanders, as well as the fans.

Arguably, a ‘no look‘ pass isn’t just a fancy trick; it shows real talent. While the ruling Super Bowl champion has attempted it effortlessly for years, not everyone can pull it off.

Maye doing it in practice while competing with Jacoby Brissett has certainly earned fans’ respect. Meanwhile, Patriots supporters, eager for a turnaround, see Drake Maye as a harbinger of new hope for the team. The comment section lit up with praise for the 21-year-old quarterback, with some even comparing him to Tom Brady. See for yourselves:

The North Carolina standout, Drake Maye’s early success, provides a new sense of hope. If he continues to develop, the Patriots could be back in playoff contention. Who knows? Maybe the franchise will once again be heading toward a dynastic era in the hands of this new talent.

Drake Maye Excels Off the Field as Well

The video of Maye’s impressive trick-play made circles on social media, drawing attention to his potential. However, Maye’s dedication is far beyond the field.

Head man Jerod Mayo recently revealed that the Patriots quarterback has been putting in extra hours at the team’s facility. In fact, his amazing showcase is supplemented by staying late to study plays and improving his understanding of the team’s offensive strategies.

“You can already tell he’s gonna put in that extra work. I walk by the quarterback meeting room — he’s just in there by himself watching film. Those are things that you wanna see,” Jared Mayo said in his recent address.

Drake Maye’s commitment to prepare himself for his rookie season has not gone unnoticed. Mayo also praised Maye’s progress, acknowledging his ability to capture each opportunity and remain open to feedback.

“He is taking advantage of the opportunities he gets. We’re all being evaluated. Hopefully, everyone is open to feedback,” said Mayo via Patriots’ official website.

The QB’s willingness to put in the work off the field speaks volumes about his determination and drive to succeed. Arguably, the activities also give the young players a chance to learn, fit well into the big league, and provide a glimpse of their capabilities to the team.