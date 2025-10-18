Fact Check: Did Aaron Rodgers Demand the Firing of Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin?

Following Pittsburgh’s 33-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a viral video ignited controversy online, appearing to show Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers angrily demanding the firing of head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. In the clip, Rodgers can be heard using profane language, calling the two coaches “dumb**ses” and threatening “trouble” if they remain with the team.

The Claim: The video claims to capture Rodgers lashing out at the post-game conference, demanding Tomlin and Austin be fired for their defensive collapse. In the clip, the speaker accuses Pittsburgh’s coaching staff of allowing Joe Flacco to “look like prime Peyton Manning” and mocks the defense for leaving Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase open on every play.

“Even the shitty Jets had better defense than what I witnessed tonight…Jamar Chase is wide open on every play like he is not a top-three receiver in this league…You can’t be this stupid, man. These coaches need to be fired immediately…I literally put the team on my back, so don’t blame me on this one,” Rodgers says.

The Pittsburgh Steelers squandered a 10–0 early lead before falling 33–31 to the Cincinnati Bengals, a loss that tightened the AFC North race and exposed glaring weaknesses in the Steelers’ defense.

Rodgers, who joined Pittsburgh this season after parting ways with the Jets, was largely brilliant in defeat. The 41-year-old quarterback threw for four touchdowns and over 300 yards, including a clutch 68-yard strike to Pat Freiermuth that briefly gave Pittsburgh the lead with just over two minutes left.

But the Steelers’ defense, particularly their run-stopping unit, completely collapsed. The Bengals, previously ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards, erupted for 142 yards on the ground. Rookie back Chase Brown gashed Pittsburgh repeatedly, with runs of 27 and 37 yards that flipped momentum and stunned the Steelers’ front seven.

The video spread rapidly across social media platforms, fueling speculation about locker-room turmoil. But did the 41-year-old quarterback actually say those words?

The clip first appeared on YouTube without any connection to verified NFL insiders or major sports networks. The footage is a manufactured video created using AI voice synthesis and deepfake editing tools.

Verdict: Notably, there is no record of any legitimate press conference, interview, or media availability in which Rodgers made such remarks. Major outlets, including ESPN, NFL Network, The Athletic, and Yahoo Sports, have not reported or verified the quote.

Despite Rodgers’ late heroics, Joe Flacco, starting just his second game for Cincinnati, shredded the secondary for 342 yards and three touchdowns, engineering a game-winning drive capped by Evan McPherson’s field goal with seven seconds remaining.