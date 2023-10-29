Dak Prescott Had To Say Sorry To America For His Taylor Swift Remark Before His Rams Matchup

Dak Prescott, the Dallas star quarterback seems to have a much different preference of people as compared to Travis Kelce. While most of the NFL is fixated on the rumored relationship of Kelce with pop star Taylor Swift, Prescott is not a big fan of her. In his interview with Erin Andrew, Dak took to an apology for not being a Swifty after all.

In his pregame conversation with Erin Andrews against the Rams, Dak Prescott was bluntly asked if he listened to Taylor Swift’s 1989 album. However, in an unexpected yet awkward response, Prescott denied being a fan of TayTay.

Dak Prescott Apologises For His Differing Music Taste to the Swifties

Dak Prescott engaged in a candid conversation with Erin Andrews before their matchup against the Rams. Prescott appeared to be pumped up as he confessed that the music and fervour in the locker room added to the energy. Following on the same point and spotting Prescott’s headphones, Andrews asked Prescott about his music preferences.

“What are we listening to on the headphones before we hit the field for pregame?”

While Prescott chose to answer the question with a miscellaneous choice remarking ‘Lil bit of everything like Adele, Lil Wayne’, Andrews asked if he was listening to the 1989 album by Taylor Swift.

Dak instantly denied it in a most humorous tone saying,

“No, no. Sorry America.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1718666980830392612?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While it was a sweet moment taking Prescott’s thoughts on Swift’s music, the eyes remain on their season. Currently, the Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 in the season, standing 2nd in the NFC East.

Taylor Swift Shatters Her Own Records with Re-Recorded Album After Nine Years

Taylor Swift has emerged as a continuing name on the Billboard Charts with her loved music. This time again, her re-recorded album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is being anticipated to hit the charts just right. Her remarkable music is setting new records on Spotify, rewriting her older records from the past.

Just as the album was released in 2014, it made quite the buzz hitting peaks with songs like ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘Bad Blood’. As she re-released the album after nine years, the single-day record was shattered, per Spotify.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Spotify/status/1718317908705804662?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Her song ‘Midnights’ record set last on Oct. 21 for most streams was replaced by ‘Slut! (Taylor’s Version)’. This re-recorded version streamed at No. 1 with 5.2 million streams in the U.S. and 11.3 million globally. However, her song ‘Style’ eventually garnered much more attention, racing ahead of ‘Slut!’ with 11.6 million streams globally.

Taylor Swift is making strides in her professional and personal life grabbing eyeballs across America. Her new fan base amongst sports enthusiasts has created a livelier audience who recognize her and her work. As Dak Prescott humorously apologizes to all of America, he is mindful of the love Kelce’s rumored girlfriend has amassed over the years.