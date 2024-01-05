“It’s Dangerous & Unprecedented”: Nick Wright Expresses How Everyone Is Missing the True Motive Behind Aaron Rodgers’ Joke on Jimmy Kimmel

Time and time again, Nick Wright has pointed fingers at Aaron Rodgers, even calling him ‘the most disingenuous player in his lifetime’. Aaron Rodgers has recently become the talk of the town, thanks to his recent comments on Jimmy Kimmel, weaving in Jeffrey Epstein, a criminally charged individual that no one in this day and age would want to associate with. Reacting to this, Wright urged fans to pause and see the bigger picture that they might be overlooking.

Known for not mincing his words, especially when it comes to A-Rod, Nick Wright expressed how Rodgers is ‘speed running’ through dark and undiscovered parts of the internet, despite being the ‘single most powerful’ player in the league. He called these actions “dangerous & unprecedented.” His post said,

“I think we are missing the forest for the trees here: Aaron Rodgers, arguably the single most powerful player in the single most powerful league, is just speed running through every insane corner of the internet… and we are all numb to it. It’s dangerous & unprecedented.”

In another 14-minute segment of his ‘What’s Wright’ show, where he extensively discussed the whole thing — Wright once again labeled him a “malignant, dangerous force.” Nevertheless, like most other times, fans were quick to dismiss the FOX Sports analyst by putting their good humor to use.

One fan asked if Wright understood that his comments have also been on record and asked, “You realize your comments are on record right Nick?”

A fan used sarcasm, calling it dangerous in his comments, writing, “It’s dangerous,” with three crying emojis.

Another one quipped, “And Kyrie thinks the earth is flat. It’s not a big deal”.

A comment was laden with sarcasm, “It’s so scary and dangerous,” with a laughing and crying emoji.

Out of nowhere, this fan dragged Tyreek Hill into the mix by asserting, “Tyreek Hill abuses women and children and u don’t care”.

This fan fired back at Wright by bringing up Kimmel’s old joke and wrote, “Since we are criticizing jokes, where was the same energy when Kimmel said this?”

The Jets quarterback baselessly suggested on the Pat McAfee Show that Jimmy Kimmel might be named as Jeffrey Epstein’s associate in the documents. While McAfee offered an apology the next day, Rodgers has chosen to stay silent as of now.

Where is the Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel feud headed?

The bloodbath between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel has turned public with Rodgers’ public statements. Kimmel slammed Rodgers in a tweet, saying that his reckless words have put the former’s family in danger and even threatened legal action.

As it seems, Rodgers has gotten himself into quite a pickle. Even Stephen A. Smith recently made a segment on the issue and strictly urged Rodgers to apologize to the talk show host. He stated that Jeffrey Epstein is not a person to joke about, and Rodgers’ apology could very well end the whole thing.

“Jeffrey Epstein- ain’t there’s nothing to joke about. I love Aaron Rodgers. Everybody knows that he [Epstein] is a bad man, but Aaron Rodgers should apologize, plain and simple.”

Smith also added in the interview that Rodgers can mention that he dislikes Kimmel due to their back-on-forth prior to this incident, but still should apologize for the Epstein comment.

Aaron Rodgers indeed enjoys quite an influence with his popularity. Consequently, there is also intense scrutiny that has caused him backlash numerous times for his words, like the time he made a ‘puppet masters are puppeteering them’ comment on those who were mad at his vaccination status. However, Wright, a constant critic, is one step ahead, recently referring to him as the ‘most disingenuous athlete of my lifetime’ on First Things First.

Wright called him out for his ‘disingenuous’ vaccination status, retirement status, and the shenanigans during his final days with the Packers. He once again labeled his comeback news this year ‘disingenuous’, as it also attracted intense negative press.

Wright’s rant against Rodgers is nothing new. But he sure has a lot of people on his side who are also expressing similar stances. Perhaps the four-time MVP should break the ice by apologizing before it hurts his reputation even more. But if we know one thing about Aaron Rodgers, it’s highly unlikely.