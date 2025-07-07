“Bouncy Houses at a Wedding?”: Travis Hunter’s Hilarious Request for Wedding Day Was Politely Denied by Wife Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter didn’t waste any time after popping the question to longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee. Just over a year after announcing to the world that he’d be getting married on May 24, 2025, the couple officially tied the knot on that exact date. The wedding took place in a grand, elegant ceremony in Tennessee, marking a new chapter for the Colorado star and Heisman winner.

While most weddings stick to the traditional black-and-white attire—white for the bride, black for the groom—Travis and Leanna made a bold and stylish statement: they both wore white. Leanna stunned in a custom, low-cut, open-back gown designed by renowned New York designer Justin Alexander.

Travis looked equally sharp in a three-piece white suit, complete with a bow tie and a single-pocket boutonniere. The couple radiated elegance and joy as they exchanged vows in front of family and friends.

Behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by the couple’s wedding planner offered fans a fun peek into the planning process—and revealed a bit about the dynamic between the newlyweds. While Travis is dominant and commanding on the football field, it’s Leanna who calls the shots at home. And if she hadn’t stepped in, Travis would have surprised guests with something unexpected at the ceremony: a bouncy house.

Yes, that’s what Travis wanted—an inflatable bounce house at his wedding. A request that, in true Leanna fashion, was swiftly and decisively vetoed.

” Can we have a bouncy house? Travis said, Leanna replied,” No. This is your wedding. This is not your birthday party.”

Deion Sanders has always described Hunter as a big kid in a grown man’s body. It’s how he plays football—with joy, energy, and a fearless sense of fun—and it’s also how he lives life. Even while planning one of the most serious, adult moments of his life, he couldn’t help but ask for something lighthearted and playful.

And honestly, who can blame him? Everyone has a little kid inside them that would love to jump around in a bouncy house, especially on a day filled with celebration. Travis may not have set up his inflatable castle, but he gained something far better: he chose the love of his life to stand by his side for the rest of the journey.

While the couple thoroughly enjoyed their special day and created lasting memories, the naysayers quickly chimed in. Critics called Travis foolish for not getting a prenuptial agreement and labeled Leanna a “gold digger.” Many argued that the couple should have discussed a prenup first, given his significant wealth and future earning potential.

Some even went as far as to claim that Leanna doesn’t truly love him and would eventually leave him and take his money. But Travis Hunter trusts his wife. And while divorce is always a possibility, it’s not something you focus on when entering a marriage—that’s not a healthy mindset.

In the end, outside opinions have no place in a marriage. What truly matters is how the couple feels about each other. Topics like prenuptial agreements are deeply personal and should only be discussed between partners who are ready to take a leap of faith together.