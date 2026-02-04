Seahawks Players Name Tariq Woolen the ‘Do Not Date My Sister’ Teammate

Do you remember the viral video from 2018 where Minnesota Vikings players all named Stefon Diggs as the worst candidate to date their sisters? It was a hilarious clip that showcased what the wideout’s teammates truly thought of his personality. Now, just days ahead of the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks are saying the same thing about Tariq Woolen.

Woolen has been in the NFL for four seasons now and burst onto the scene in 2021. He led the NFL with six interceptions as a rookie and now has 12 total in his career. He’s a lockdown cornerback who is often matched up with another team’s best receiver.

However, players on the Seahawks have forbidden Woolen from ever going on a date with their sisters. As each of them was asked the question, three out of the six responded by naming Riq as the worst person on the team to date their sister.

Why is everyone on the Seahawks saying Tariq Woolen is the one they wouldn’t let date their sister @_Tariqwoolen what’s going on?

pic.twitter.com/tZjciXE4tx — JPA (@jasrifootball) February 4, 2026

In response to the clip, Woolen has made a hilarious comment, echoing the sentiments of Diggs from 2018. “I’m really a nice guy,” Woolen commented with laughing emojis.

It’s along the lines of the response that Diggs gave in 2018 when he was made aware that he was the leading candidate in the test.

“What, nobody wants me to date their sister? I’m a great guy! I’m actually a great guy,” Diggs pleaded.

The hilarious response video from 2018 garnered more than 6 million views on YouTube. It’s one of the funniest pieces of content in NFL history. And as we can see, it’s still referenced all these years later.

What’s even funnier, though, is that the media also asked Diggs the same question recently. 8 years after the fact, he finally got to give his response on who he wouldn’t let date his sister on the New England Patriots. But he kept things light.

“Let me think. None of them,” Diggs responded while laughing.

Ever since the clip was released in 2018, Diggs has had six different relationships with women. Most recently, he was linked to popular rapper Cardi B. He is also the father of six children.

On the other hand, Woolen does not have any confirmed public relationships. He was briefly linked to Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles after liking her social media posts in November, but nothing ever came of it. At the moment, Woolen appears to be single and keeps a very private personal life.