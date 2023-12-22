Non Taylor Swift Attention is Hurting Travis Kelce

Sorry Swiftes, this Travis Kelce article is not about the billionaire pop star and the attention Kelce’s getting on account of that. The discussion here is about the on-field attention that Travis Kelce has been garnering this season. Seemingly due to this, there has been a decrease in his production. The most blatant difference from last year being 12 TD passes for the season while only 5 this year as we head into week 16.

Pat McCafee and the ‘sport stooges’ sat down to discuss this very issue in the latest episode. A fan posed the following question in front of former Colts cornerback Darius Butler:

Butler responded quoting all of Kelce’s essential stats from this year and last year. He mentioned the lower TD catches through 13 games and the fact that he has had 3 games where he had below 30 yards. Something that happened only once last season. In the last 9 games, he has only had 2 TD passes, another cause for worry.

The conversation then moved on to a clip from the recent Patriots game where Kelce could only gather 28 yards on 5 receptions. Even though the Chiefs won, Bill Belichick’s defense made sure it wasn’t Kelce who beat them.

Butler and the panel then discussed how the Patriots’ defense was ready for anything Kelce did, any route he took. There were fewer people to do things on the outside because 4 defenders were basically in and around, focused on Travis Kelce. And thus, even though the patriots lost, they gave a great blueprint of how to stop the Chief’s main target. It seems all eyes are on Kelce this season, whether it’s the eyes of Swifties, trying to get a good look at their favorite pop star’s latest love interest, or the defense of opposition teams, decoding his every move.

Is Travis Kelce Enough as a Distraction?

Currently, Kelce’s main role is to be the focus guy so that some other receiver can get open and make the play. However, that lacks the near-perfect connection and chemistry that Kelce shares with his 2 times MVP QB. Patrick Mahomes in previous years found Kelce more often than not, thus always having a safe pair of hands to deal to.

But even his number in the last three games, each one with at least one interception, showcase a declining trend in the Chief’s touted offense. As playoffs arrive, they need to take a call on whether they continue like this or if things need to change. And with their WRs in focus, they should have answers in the coming future.

Without the amazing Kelce-Mahomes connection, the Andy Reid offense, even though winning, will never feel as dominant. Thus, for both the opponents and their own confidence, answering the vital question of Travis Kelce is extremely crucial for the KC dynasty.