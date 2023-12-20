Face of The League Patrick Mahomes Finds Himself Outside Top Fantasy Charts Post Surprising Week 15

Patrick Mahomes stands 14th on the list of QB fantasy points scored, in week 15. Although Kansas City won comfortably against the Patriots, Jared Goff’s five-touchdown performance took away the first spot and rightfully so as the Lions dominated Broncos 42-17. Baker Mayfield’s astonishing outing against the weak Packers defense took the second spot. Although Mahomes played a good game, his two interceptions affected the fantasy numbers.

Most surprisingly, Mahomes found himself ranked below next week’s opponent Aidan O’Connell of the Las Vegas Raiders. O’Connell was ranked third overall for his 3 touchdown performance last week, which made him an overnight star on social media.

But this could just be that, a small dip in an otherwise blemish free ride to the playoffs for Mahomes and the Chiefs. One of the interceptions recorded could’ve easily not been one, and it can be argued that was more the fault of the receiver than the 2x Super Bowl winning QB.

Although, since their win against the Raiders in week 12, he has thrown an interception every week. And that can be concerning. With that, others raising their game to Mahomes level is something the team as a whole might get worried about. They can never be Patrick Mahomes, but a well functioning team with better receiving core and run game could outshine the Chiefs as things currently stand.

Underrated QBs Are All the Rage in 2023

If you take a look around the league, unknown, underrated, backup QBs are turning up the heat left right and centre. From Brock Purdy’s Hollywood story to Tommy DeVito’s glimpse of amazement, this year has seen great surprises from the QB room come out to the biggest spotlight in American sports.

While the last few years have been all about star QBs such as Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, this season we might see a completely new QB take up the topspot and the MVP seat. Whether it will be someone like Brock Purdy or Dak Prescott or if Lamar Jackson will come back to reclaim his seat is something the NFL world intently looks forward to.