“Chris Godwin loses like 14 pounds a practice”: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski discuss Hunger Games, twerking, baby powder and a whole lot more on latest Tommy and Gronky episode

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski co-host one of the most entertaining off-field shows, Tommy and Gronky, and the latest episode is hilarious.

The duo are incredibly comfortable and tight with each other, even to the point of where they have their own show together. That’s right. After the two were reunited in Tampa Bay last year, they resorted to making time out for their own show called ‘Tommy and Gronky’ where they talk about random things you may expect two people to talk about.

Last year, they dropped the first season, and it had some quality moments in it. It really showcases the kind of friendship these two have, and it was entertaining to watch on screen.

Overrated❓ Underrated❓ Tommy and Gronky decide.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski discuss sweat and Hunger Games in the latest Tommy and Gronky episode

The Buccaneers are a tightly knit family, and it shows when they talk about each other off the field. Even though Brady and Gronk co-host this show, you can see that they’re equally as tight with the rest of the Tampa Bay squad.

Brady and Gronk got together to play a round of “Who ya got” where they choose which Buccaneer would fit the question the most. For example, the first question was about who sweats the most on the Buccaneers. After a quick second, Brady and Gronk both revealed that they chose Chris Godwin.

“He loses like 14 pounds a practice,” Brady said. Tom was also thankful that Ryan Jensen doesn’t sweat a lot considering that his hands are often right under the center’s behind. This is something that Brady made explicitly clear to Jensen right when he joined the Buccaneers.

"First you fold the towel once, then over its self again. Put it down your crack and douse in baby powder. No more ass sweat." –@TomBrady #sweatmetigation101

Among other things, the duo also talked about who they thought would win a Hunger Games with the team, and there Brady and Gronk had very different answers. Brady chose head coach Bruce Arians while Gronk went with Leonard Fournette. It was ane entertaining episode to say the least, and you should definitely check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

