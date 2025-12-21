Why Are Odds Favoring the Cowboys Over the Chargers in Week 16 Despite Their Worse 6-7-1 Record?

The 6-7-1 Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs yesterday after the Eagles won their outing against the Commanders. But the odds still favor Jerry Jones’ team to win today and spoil the 10-4 LA Chargers’ party. It’s a bit strange, given that the team has a porous defense and nothing to play for.

Dallas is favored with a 50.5 over/under, which implies they will score 26 points. However, they’ve allowed opponents to score more than that nine times this season. And now that they’re eliminated from postseason contention, they neither have the incentive nor the defensive strength to hold the Chargers.

That’s why Chris Simms recently tried to make sense of the Cowboys being favored when making his game picks for the week.

“The one thing I’ll say where I worry about it a little bit is- if they can run the ball and show a little balance and maybe make the Chargers change how they’re playing a little bit, that could be scary,” Simms noted on his podcast Unbuttoned.

It’s an excellent point. In games where the Cowboys have gotten Javonte Williams to at least 85 rushing yards, the team is 5-1-1. So, if they can get the chains moving via the ground game on Sunday, the Chargers could be in for some trouble.

This, however, wasn’t the only thing Simms was concerned about with LA.

“The other thing that scares me a little for the Chargers… I do worry that they play pass coverage and Dak Prescott has 9 hours to throw the football, because this Dallas Cowboys offensive line can really protect,” he pointed out.

It was another great point. In games where Prescott has been sacked 1 time or less, the Cowboys are 5-2-1. So, look for Dallas to max-protect the QB today and try to hit big plays downfield.

Despite the worries, Simms went on to back the Chargers to win, contrary to the bookmakers.

“Still, with all these things, the Cowboys’ defense still stinks. And even though this isn’t an awesome offense by the Chargers, it’s good enough that it can move the ball on the Dallas defense,” Simms stated. “I’m going to take that and say that they win a tough, gritty football game, just like we’ve seen them do. 24-20 Chargers on the road.”

Only time will tell if the former QB is proven correct. One aspect of the game that Simms didn’t mention was how tough the Chargers’ defense can be. They’ve been a bit overlooked heading into the matchup, with few considering that they could make it a long day at the office for Prescott.

After all, LA is third in the NFL in interceptions with 17. They’re also seventh in total turnovers in the league and are plus-two in turnover differential. Not to mention, Prescott has had three games this year with multiple INTs.

We’ll just have to wait and see what goes down in this matchup today. If we had to predict, we’d stick with Simms’ take and back the Chargers, 27-21. But that doesn’t mean that Prescott and the Cowboys can’t make it interesting.