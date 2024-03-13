“Never Turned My Back”: Saquon Barkley Accepts Hate From Fans But Sees Nothing Wrong With Eagles Move

In the eyes of Giants fans, and even some team members, Saquon Barkley is a traitor. The former New York Giants RB has moved to the Philadelphia Eagles, causing a stir in the NFL community. Facing backlash from fans, Barkley has become the center of trolls and harsh takes for opting to ride the Philly wave. Despite the turmoil, Saquon remains steadfast in his decision, asserting that he ‘never turned my back’ on his former teammates.

This came after former teammate and Giants loyalist Tiki Barber came for Barkley’s throat for defecting to the Giants’ long-time rivals, the Eagles. His stern words declared Saquon ‘dead’ to him. “You’re dead to us, Saquon. Good luck, you’re dead to me”. The harsh took an emotional twist with Saquon Barkley’s reply who despite being sure of his decision phrased the reply in a deeply emotional tone.

“@TikiBarberlol yup you’re the prime example of loyalty to a team.. I got the deal I wanted, and secured more gm which wasn’t given to me before… so if fans are gonna hate me for that so be it! But I never turned my back on my teammates and always had theirs”.

Though Barkley promised to remain a “Giant for life,” his negotiations with the Giants fell through last season. Moving on, Barkley’s quote reveals the significant financial gain he secured with the Eagles. His three-year, $37.75 million contract, with up to $46.75 million in potential earnings, includes an impressive $26 million guaranteed at signing. This lucrative deal also transcends the franchise tag numbers and brings Barkley to the highest-paid running backs’ table in NFL history.

Philadelphia Welcomes Saquon Barkley With Open Arms And a Hefty Paycheck

Saquon Barkley with an amazing deal sets the stage ripe for his next season with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, this year, his performance remained hindered by injuries, the second-overall pick from the 2018 draft proved himself from the start. In 2019, he amassed 2,028 total yards to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Today, Barkley has impressive stats to boast with 5,211 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns during his six-year stint with the Giants.

Fans realize his worth and consider him among one of the most talented running backs in the league. Consequently, many of them rallied in his support, promising him ‘good care’ and supporting him for doing the ‘right thing’. However, a few also displayed solidarity with the Giants and Tiki Barber in the comments. Take a look at the reactions here:

Though the departure was followed by heavy hearts, Saquon Barkley made no mistake in conveying his gratitude for his six-year run with the New York Giants. He added that excitement surrounds him as he embraces the next chapter of his life.