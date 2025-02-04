“Shedeur Did His Thing Here”: Kaidon Salter Eyes Building His Own Legacy Under Deion Sanders

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) throws against the Oregon Ducks during the second half in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Liberty Flame turned Colorado Buffalo, Kaidon Salter, has the opportunity to elevate his status with a sensational senior season performance. With more eyes on him now more so than ever before in his career, Salter will look to the most of his TV time in his final season of college.

Advertisement

In 2023, Salter led the Conference USA in both passing yards and passing yards per completion. In fact, the LSU product’s personal-best single-season passer rating is higher than Sanders. This is a good sign for the Buffaloes, who will be hoping to replace Sanders’ pass efficiency more so than anything else.

Well aware of the Shedeur Sanders-sized shoes that he is being asked to fill in, the signal-caller seems fully prepared to do what is necessary.

“Shedeur did his thing here, but it’s time for me to come in and do what I got to do… It’s time to start my own legacy here, for my last year.”

In describing his newfound receiving room, he believes he has the weapons to replicate that success in the Big 12. “They’re very explosive receivers… they’re all playmakers.”

He also made sure to clarify how impressed he was by what head coach, Deion Sanders, had done with the program.

“The culture that Deion has brought here… from when Colorado was 1-11 to what we were last year at 9-4 and making a bowl game appearance… everything that they did it stood on business.”

The impact that Coach Prime has had on the University of Colorado cannot be understated, especially now that it is proving to attract even more talented recruits to the program.

Should Salter prove to make the most of his opportunity, it will only further the vision that Sanders brought with him upon signing with the Buffaloes back in 2022.

Kaidon details Colorado practice and workout

Doing everything from shoulder mobility routines to U.S. Marine Core military workouts, Salter emphasized the “everyday” aspect of the process throughout his time speaking with the Well Off Media team.

“We pushed through it,” he exclaimed. Not shying away from the work, Salter was attracted to Colorado, in part, by the prestige of the coaching staff. “The coaches that we got here, most of them played at the level where I’m trying to get to.”

Now seeing the amount of effort that it has taken to turn the program around, the Manning Award nominee sees what will be expected of him should he hope to extend Bolder’s ascension.

Salter does present a rushing skill set that was absent in the game of Sanders, totaling 2,006 rushing yards throughout his four seasons with the Flames. The coaching staff will surely be looking to test the limits of the 21-year-old’s legs as they help him shine on a much more national stage in 2025. Will he be able to fill the Shedeur-sized hole in Colorado’s offense though? He’ll surely try.