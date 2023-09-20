5 Months After His Gorgeous Girlfriend Went Viral During NFL Draft, Will Levis Reportedly Breaks Up With Gia Duddy

Tennessee Titans’ rookie quarterback Will Levis was all over the news during the 2023 draft, not only for his ability as a signal caller, but also due to his gorgeous girlfriend who was seen sitting alongside him on the biggest day of his career. However, it was recently reportedly by Pardon My Take that just 5 months after the draft day, the QB has broken up with his girlfriend Gia Duddy.

The draft hadn’t yielded the best possible result for Will as he was roped in on the second day of the draft as a 33rd overall, despite being projected as a top 5 pick. Amidst all this, it was Levis’ reported ex-flame who had well and truly stolen the spotlight with her appearance on the big night.

Will Levis is Now Single!

Will Levis has reportedly ended his long-term relationship with Gia Duddy, as per Pardon My Take(PMT). The exact reason for the breakup remains unknown, as the news of their split was shared by PMT on their social media handle. The image had Levis’ picture with a big ‘SINGLE’ painted across, captioned, “Look out Nashville,” drawing attention to the rookie QB’s personal life.

However, Will, who has appeared on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast multiple times, has not officially addressed the breakup news. Interestingly, the two apparent singles continue to follow each other on Instagram, and their past posts are still visible on their respective accounts.

Moreover, the ‘apparent’ breakup was a surprise, especially considering Will’s comment in July where he mentioned Duddy’s previous intention to relocate to Nashville to support him after being picked by the Titans. After all, the couple had been together for three years after meeting in college.

Gia had gone crazy viral during the NFL Draft night in April. Presently though, the mystery surrounding her relationship with Will has added a new layer to the story of Kentucky’s rookie sign caller.

The Night When Gia Duddy Went Super Viral

Before the NFL Draft, the internet was rife with speculations about how early the University of Kentucky’s Will Levis will go in the draft. However, on the draft night, Will ended up making headlines for a different reason, involving his gorgeous girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

After Levis wasn’t drafted in the first round, the cameras continued to capture Gia’s reaction as several other youngsters kept getting picked. This led to widespread internet searches for “Will Levis’ girlfriend” and doubled her followers overnight, as shared by Will on the Barstool’s “The Mid Show.”

Now, despite speculations that she had recently moved to Tennessee to join Levis, reports suggest that Duddy has ended her relationship with the young QB. As neither Levis nor Duddy has commented on the matter, it remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.