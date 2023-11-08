“Not Gonna Make Any Excuses”: Chad Ochocinco Johnson Drops Unfiltered Take on Poor Zach Wilson & Dilapidated Jets

In a week where the New York Jets hoped to fly high, they instead crashed in a striking game against the Los Angeles Chargers. A devastating 27-6 loss snapped the Green Gang’s 3-game winning streak and exposed serious flaws in both offense and defense.

Advertisement

Chad Ochocinco Johnson, on the “Nightcap” podcast, wasted no time in cutting up the frame, focusing on Zach Wilson’s troubling performance and the O-Line that crumbled under pressure. His take was raw, direct, and void of any sugarcoating—a must-hear for any football fan seeking the hard truths of a failing offense.

Expanding on his main angle, Ochocinco drilled into the heart of the matter: “I’m not going to make any excuse; Zach Wilson’s performance was sloppy,” followed by, “And that’s putting it mildly.” The tone of a game is set early, something Ochocinco knows all too well from his own days in the league. But instead of setting a tone of dominance, the Jets’ opening act was a symphony of missteps: sacks and fumbles painted a picture of mess.

Advertisement

By the end of the first half, the story was written—the Jets were not in sync, and Wilson’s rhythm was nowhere to be found. In the podcast, Chad didn’t just highlight Wilson’s fumbles or the team’s disjointed drives. He pinpointed a larger issue at play: a collective shortfall in pride and performance. “Eight sacks in one game? That’s a message,” he declared. In his view, it’s not just about playing for a team; it’s about the name on a player’s back and the individual pride that fuels one’s drive on the field.

Shannon Sharpe Chimes in Chad Ochocinco Johnson’s Comments

Shifting gears, the conversation on “Nightcap” also shone a spotlight on the man under center for the Chargers, Justin Herbert. Shannon Sharpe considered that his commentary was not as complimentary as one might expect, considering the victory.

Herbert, with his tall height and cannon of an arm, has all the raw tools, but, as Sharpe pointed out, “He’s one game above 500. That’s a stark reality.” Sharpe’s point was clear: talent must translate to consistent wins, and Herbert, despite his physical gifts, has yet to solidify his status as a consistent winner. Shannon was challenging Herbert to elevate his game further.

While Sharpe acknowledged Herbert’s athletic prowess, he didn’t shy away from putting the quarterback’s achievements, or lack thereof, into perspective. Herbert’s story is still being written, and for Sharpe, it’s high time the chapter included more wins to match the quarterback’s evident potential.

Advertisement

Chad Ochocinco’s talk on the podcast brought home the point that, when it comes to NFL success, what you do on the field is what truly counts. Shannon Sharpe’s take was straightforward, too: having talent is great, but it needs to lead to actual victories to really matter.